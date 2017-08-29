Clams Carbonara 

How to Make It

Step 1 In a large pot, bring 1/2 inch of water to a boil. Add the clams, cover and steam over moderately high heat until just opened, 5 to 7 minutes. Remove the pot from the heat. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the clams to a rimmed baking sheet; discard any that don’t open.

Step 2 Strain the cooking liquid through a cheesecloth-lined sieve into a large bowl. Wipe out the pot and return the cooking liquid to it. Add enough water to the pot until three-fourths full and bring to a boil. Generously salt the water, add the spaghetti and cook until al dente. Drain, reserving 1 cup of the pasta water.

Step 3 Meanwhile, remove the clams from their shells; discard the shells. Thickly slice the clams. In a small bowl, whisk the egg with the egg yolks, the 3/4 cup of cheese and the nutmeg.

Step 4 Heat a large skillet over moderate heat. Add the pancetta and cook, stirring occasionally, until lightly browned and most of the fat is rendered, about 10 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the pan­cetta to a plate; leave the fat in the skillet.