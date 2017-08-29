Clams Carbonara 
John Kernick
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
40 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Matt Jennings
October 2017

Boston chef Matt Jennings’s pasta combines two beautiful things: salty, rich carbonara and spaghetti alle vongole, prepared with briny New England clams. Slideshow: More Clam Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 pounds razor or littleneck clams, scrubbed
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 1 pound spaghetti 
  • 1 large egg, plus 4 large egg yolks 
  • 3/4 cup freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, plus more for serving 
  • Pinch of freshly grated nutmeg
  • 8 ounces pancetta, cut into 1/4-inch dice 
  • 1 medium yellow onion, halved and thinly sliced 
  • 4 garlic cloves, thinly sliced 
  • 1/2 cup finely chopped parsley leaves 
  • 1 tablespoon unsalted butter 

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large pot, bring 1/2 inch of water  to a boil. Add the clams, cover and steam over moderately high heat until just opened, 5 to 7 minutes. Remove the pot from the heat. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the clams to a rimmed baking sheet; discard any that don’t open. 

Step 2    

Strain the cooking liquid through  a cheesecloth-lined sieve into a large bowl. Wipe out the pot and return the cooking liquid to it. Add enough water to the pot until three-fourths full and bring to a boil. Generously salt the water, add the spaghetti and cook until al dente. Drain, reserving 1 cup of the pasta water. 

Step 3    

Meanwhile, remove the clams from their shells; discard the shells. Thickly slice the clams. In a small bowl, whisk the egg with the egg yolks, the 3/4 cup of cheese and the nutmeg.

Step 4    

Heat a large skillet over moderate heat. Add the pancetta and cook, stirring occasionally, until lightly browned and most of the fat is rendered, about 10 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the pan­cetta to a plate; leave the fat in the skillet.

Step 5    

Add the onion and garlic to the skillet and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 5 minutes. Add the pancetta, clams and  spaghetti and stir to coat, about 1 minute. Remove the skillet from the heat and slowly drizzle in the egg mixture, tossing, until incorporated. Add the reserved pasta water, the chopped parsley and butter and toss to coat; season with salt and pepper. Divide the pasta into bowls and serve, passing more cheese at the table. 

