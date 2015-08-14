Clams and Lobster Enchilada

This classic Flo-ribbean-Cuban-inspired dish is especially delicious on a cool August evening as the summer wanes and shellfish is at its peak. It's typically served over rice, but I always serve it over a short rigatoni, ditali or other similarly shaped pasta to soak up all the sauce. Take note: This recipe makes a little more sauce than needed because I like freezing the leftovers to use in other recipes. Slideshow: More Andrew Zimmern Recipes