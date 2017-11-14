Clam Kimchi Stew with Pork Belly and Tofu

How to Make It

Step 1 Line a plate with paper towels.

Step 2 Cut the pork belly across the grain into 1/2-inch thick slices, then cut the slices into 1 1/2-inch pieces.

Step 3 Warm the 1 teaspoon butter in a medium sauté pan over medium heat until it melts and froths. Add the pork belly and cook, flipping occasionally, until the pieces are golden brown on both sides, 5 to 7 minutes. Transfer the pork belly to the prepared plate, leaving the fat in the pan, and season the pork with the salt. Set aside.

Step 4 Pour out all but 1 tablespoon of the fat, reserving it for another use. Add 1 teaspoon of the sesame oil and set over medium- high heat until the fat shimmers. Add the ginger and cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant but not colored, about 30 seconds. Add the kimchi and cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant, about 1 minute.

Step 5 Add the flavorful braised pork belly liquid and the kimchi juice to the pan and let come to a gentle simmer. Lower the heat to maintain a simmer and cook for 15 minutes, just to let the flavors meld. Add the tofu, clams, bok choy, and reserved pork belly; cover the pan; and cook, lightly shaking the pan once or twice, just until the clams have opened, about 4 minutes.