Clam Kimchi Stew with Pork Belly and Tofu
Ed Anderson © 2017
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 4
Stuart Brioza and Nicole Krasinski

State Bird Provisions owners and chefs Stuart Brioza and Nicole Krasinski share their inspiration for Clam Kimchi Stew with Pork Belly and Tofu: Korean jjigae. Brioza writes, “… Spicy and funky from fermented cabbage, rich from slowly braised pork belly, and briny and fresh from briefly cooked clams, [this stew] had the same spirit as the real thing, even though it was as authentic as a San Francisco night is balmy. A giant bowl of it warmed and relaxed me, at least until the next day.” Reprinted with permission from State Bird Provisions: A Cookbook by Stuart Brioza and Nicole Krasinski with JJ Goode, copyright © 2017. Published by Ten Speed Press, an imprint of Penguin Random House LLC. Slideshow: More Stew Recipes

Ingredients

  • 8 ounces Braised Pork Belly, chilled (see Note)
  • 2 cups Braised Pork Belly cooking liquid (substitute chicken broth or low-sodium stock)
  • 1 teaspoon plus 1 tablespoon unsalted butter
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 2 teaspoons toasted sesame oil
  • 1 tablespoon julienned ginger
  • 3/4 cup drained kimchi chopped into 1-inch pieces, plus 5 tablespoons kimchi juice
  • 8 ounces drained medium-firm tofu (preferably Hodo Soy brand), cut into 1-inch cubes
  • 8 littleneck clams, soaked in salty water for 1 hour and then drained and rinsed
  • 2 heads baby bok choy, trimmed and separated
  • 2 tablespoons thinly sliced scallions

How to Make It

Step 1    

Line a plate with paper towels.

Step 2    

Cut the pork belly across the grain into 1/2-inch thick slices, then cut the slices into 1 1/2-inch pieces.

Step 3    

Warm the 1 teaspoon butter in a medium sauté pan over medium heat until it melts and froths. Add the pork belly and cook, flipping occasionally, until the pieces are golden brown on both sides, 5 to 7 minutes. Transfer the pork belly to the prepared plate, leaving the fat in the pan, and season the pork with the salt. Set aside.

Step 4    

Pour out all but 1 tablespoon of the fat, reserving it for another use. Add 1 teaspoon of the sesame oil and set over medium- high heat until the fat shimmers. Add the ginger and cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant but not colored, about 30 seconds. Add the kimchi and cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant, about 1 minute.

Step 5    

Add the flavorful braised pork belly liquid and the kimchi juice to the pan and let come to a gentle simmer. Lower the heat to maintain a simmer and cook for 15 minutes, just to let the flavors meld. Add the tofu, clams, bok choy, and reserved pork belly; cover the pan; and cook, lightly shaking the pan once or twice, just until the clams have opened, about 4 minutes.

Step 6    

Remove the pan from the heat, stir in the remaining 1 tablespoon butter and 1 teaspoon sesame oil, and sprinkle with scallions. Serve right away.

Notes

Braised Pork Belly

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up