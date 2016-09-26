Clam-and-Oyster Pan Roast

This brothy, aromatic seafood dish from chef Vivian Howard of Chef & the Farmer in Kinston, North Carolina, weaves steamed clams with traditional New Orleans creamed oysters. It’s hearty but not heavy, and the winter greens make it a full meal. Crusty bread is a must for sopping up the coveted broth. Slideshow: More Clam Recipes
How to Make It
In a large enameled cast-iron casserole, melt 2 tablespoons of the butter. Add the leeks, season with salt and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until softened, 8 minutes. Add the mustard greens, thyme, garlic and crushed red pepper and cook, stirring, until the greens are wilted, about 2 minutes. Add the vermouth and clams and bring to a boil. Cover and cook over moderate heat until the clams open, 5 to 10 minutes; transfer the clams to a bowl as they open, discarding any that do not. Add the oysters and their liquor, the cream, parsley, lemon juice, hot sauce and remaining 2 tablespoons of butter and cook just until the oysters start to curl around the edges, 1 to 2 minutes. Discard the thyme sprigs. Stir in the clams and any juices; serve immediately with crusty bread.
Author Name: aquia80
Review Body: Wow yummy recipe! wish I could try some soon. This will be included in my cook list. Thanks
Review Rating: 4
Date Published: 2016-11-15
Author Name: Shiva Chigurupati
Review Body: Love this recipe
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2016-10-03