Clam-and-Oyster Pan Roast
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Vivian Howard
November 2016

This brothy, aromatic seafood dish from chef Vivian Howard of Chef & the Farmer in Kinston, North Carolina, weaves steamed clams with traditional New Orleans creamed oysters. It’s hearty but not heavy, and the winter greens make it a full meal. Crusty bread is a must for sopping up the coveted broth.  Slideshow: More Clam Recipes

Ingredients

  • 4 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 2 small leeks, white and tender green parts only, thinly sliced (2 cups)
  • Kosher salt
  • 4 cups chopped mustard or turnip greens
  • 4 thyme sprigs
  • 2 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
  • 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • 1 cup dry vermouth
  • 2 dozen littleneck clams, scrubbed
  • 2 dozen oysters, freshly shucked, with their liquor
  • 2 tablespoons heavy cream
  • 2 tablespoons chopped parsley
  • 1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice
  • 2 dashes of hot sauce
  • Crusty bread, for serving

How to Make It

Step

In a large enameled cast-iron casserole, melt 2 tablespoons of the butter. Add the leeks, season with salt and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until softened, 8 minutes. Add the mustard greens, thyme, garlic and crushed red pepper and cook, stirring, until the greens are wilted, about 2 minutes. Add the vermouth and clams and bring to a boil. Cover and cook over moderate heat until the clams open, 5 to 10 minutes; transfer the clams to a bowl as they open, discarding any that do not. Add the oysters and their liquor, the cream, parsley, lemon juice, hot sauce and remaining 2 tablespoons of butter and cook just until the oysters start to curl around the edges, 1 to 2 minutes. Discard the thyme sprigs. Stir in the clams and any juices; serve immediately with crusty bread.

Suggested Pairing

Crisp Chablis: 2015 Drouhin Vaudon.

