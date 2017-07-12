Clafoutis with Blackberries

Most traditional clafoutis are made with whole cherries, but you can use other fruit, such as the blackberries here or sliced apricots, plums or figs. Using half-and-half instead of whole milk makes this flan-like dessert extra rich. Instead of a whole vanilla bean, you can swap in 1 teaspoon of good vanilla extract. Slideshow: More Blackberry Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 400°. Lightly brush a 9-inch square baking dish with butter. In a medium bowl, whisk the flour with the sugar and salt. In a blender, combine the half-and-half with the eggs, melted butter, vanilla bean seeds and liqueur. Pulse to combine. Add the dry ingredients and pulse until smooth.
Arrange the blackberries in a single layer in the baking dish. Pour the batter over the berries. Bake for about 25 minutes, until the clafoutis is set and golden. Transfer the dish to a wire rack and let cool for at least 15 minutes. Just before serving, dust the clafoutis with confectioners’ sugar and serve warm or at room temperature.
Make Ahead
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5