At Quin Candy in Portland, Oregon, owner Jami Curl uses all-natural ingredients, including food coloring. To make these bright citrus lollipops, look for a natural food dye that is high-heat stable so that it maintains its color when added to the hot sugar. If you prefer to use artificial food coloring, start with 1 drop and then add gradually. Alternatively, you can skip the food coloring all together for a more muted color with flecks of fresh citrus zest. Slideshow: More Candy Ideas
How to Make It
Lightly grease thirty 1 1/2-inch plastic or silicone lollipop molds with canola oil. Place a lollipop stick in each indentation, with 3/4 inch of the stick inside the round mold. Alternatively, line a large baking sheet with a silicone baking mat.
In a small saucepan, bring the corn syrup, sugar and water to a boil. Do not stir. Continue to cook, without stirring, until the syrup reaches 300° on a candy thermometer, 7 minutes. Remove from the heat and stir in the citrus zest, citric acid and food coloring. Spoon some of the syrup onto a white plate to check the color. Add more food coloring if needed.
Working quickly, spoon 1 teaspoon of the syrup into each mold. Alternatively, spoon teaspoonfuls of the syrup onto the prepared baking sheet, 2 inches apart, and place a stick in each lollipop, turning it to cover with syrup. Let the lollipops harden at room temperature for 30 minutes. Wrap in cellophane and secure with a twist tie.
Make Ahead
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5