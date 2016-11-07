Citrus Lollipops
© David Malosh
Active Time
40 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 30
Jami Curl
December 2016

At Quin Candy in Portland, Oregon, owner Jami Curl uses all-natural ingredients, including food coloring. To make these bright citrus lollipops, look for a natural food dye that is high-heat stable so that it maintains its color when added to the hot sugar. If you prefer to use artificial food coloring, start with 1 drop and then add gradually. Alternatively, you can skip the food coloring all together for a more muted color with flecks of fresh citrus zest.  Slideshow: More Candy Ideas

Ingredients

  • Canola oil 
  • Thirty 4-inch lollipop sticks 
  • 134 grams (1/3 cup plus 1 tablespoon) light corn syrup  
  • 200 grams (1 cup) sugar 
  • 75 grams (1/4 cup plus 4 teaspoons) water  
  • 7 grams (1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon) finely grated lemon, lime, tangerine or grapefruit zest  
  • 2 grams (1/2 teaspoon) citric acid  
  • 2 to 3 drops of natural food coloring, plus more as needed 
  • 5-inch squares of cellophane and twist ties, for wrapping 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Lightly grease thirty 1 1/2-inch plastic or silicone lollipop molds with canola oil. Place a lollipop stick in each indentation, with  3/4 inch of the stick inside the round mold. Alternatively, line a large baking sheet with a silicone baking mat. 

Step 2    

In a small saucepan, bring the corn syrup, sugar and water to a boil. Do not stir. Continue  to cook, without stirring, until the syrup reaches 300° on a candy thermometer, 7 minutes. Remove from the heat and stir in the citrus zest, citric acid and food coloring. Spoon some  of the syrup onto a white plate to check the color. Add more food coloring if needed. 

Step 3    

Working quickly, spoon 1 teaspoon of the syrup into each mold. Alternatively, spoon teaspoonfuls of the syrup onto the prepared baking sheet, 2 inches apart, and place a stick in each lollipop, turning it to cover with syrup. Let the lollipops harden at room temperature for  30 minutes. Wrap in cellophane and secure with a twist tie.

Make Ahead

The wrapped lollipops can be stored at room temperature in a cool, dry place for up to 1 month.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up