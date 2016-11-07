At Quin Candy in Portland, Oregon, owner Jami Curl uses all-natural ingredients, including food coloring. To make these bright citrus lollipops, look for a natural food dye that is high-heat stable so that it maintains its color when added to the hot sugar. If you prefer to use artificial food coloring, start with 1 drop and then add gradually. Alternatively, you can skip the food coloring all together for a more muted color with flecks of fresh citrus zest. Slideshow: More Candy Ideas