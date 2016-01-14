Citrus-Cured Trout with Meyer Lemon Vinaigrette

How to Make It

Step 1 Finely grate the lemon zest and reserve it. Using a knife, peel the lemon, removing all of the bitter white pith. Working over a small saucepan, cut in between the membranes to release the sections. Squeeze any remaining juice from the membranes into the saucepan and bring to a gentle simmer. Cook over moderately low heat, stirring occasionally, until the lemon breaks down, about 15 minutes. Transfer to a small bowl and stir in the olive oil and preserved lemon. Season the vinaigrette with salt; let cool.

Step 2 Meanwhile, in a large skillet, heat 1 tablespoon of the canola oil. Add the panko and fennel seeds and toast over moderately low heat, stirring occasionally, until golden and fragrant, about 5 minutes. Stir in the dill and season with salt. Transfer the breadcrumbs to a paper towel–lined plate to drain. Wipe out the skillet.

Step 3 In a small bowl, combine the grapefruit and lime zests with the reserved lemon zest, the sugar and 3 tablespoons of kosher salt. Lay the trout fillets on a baking sheet ski side down and cover evenly with the citrus-salt cure. Let stand for 6 minutes. Rinse the trout and pat dry.