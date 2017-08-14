Citrus-Chile-Marinated Pork Tenderloin 
Julian Broad
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8
José Catrimán
September 2017

The marinade in this supersimple grilled pork tenderloin dish from La Granja chef José Catrimán does double duty. Let your pork sit in the orange juice, garlic and chile mixture overnight, then cook down the leftover marinade for a glossy sauce to serve alongside. Slideshow: More Pork Tenderloin Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3/4 cup fresh orange juice, plus 1 orange, sliced into thin rounds 
  • 2 tablespoons tomato paste 
  • 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard 
  • 3 garlic cloves, minced 
  • 1 Fresno chile—halved, seeded and minced 
  • 2 tablespoons muscovado or  dark brown sugar 
  • 1 tablespoon smoked paprika 
  • 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce 
  • 3 pork tenderloins (about  3 pounds) 
  • Canola oil, for brushing 
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper 
  • Parsley, for garnish  

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large bowl, whisk the orange juice, tomato paste, mustard, garlic, chile, sugar, paprika and Worcestershire. Add the pork, cover and refrigerate overnight. Bring to room temperature before grilling.

Step 2    

Light a grill or preheat a grill pan and oil the grate. Remove the pork from the marinade  and season with salt and pepper. Reserve the marinade.  Grill the pork over moderately high heat, turning, until charred and an instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest part registers 135°, about  20 minutes. Transfer to a work surface and let rest for 10 minutes. Keep the grill on. 

Step 3    

Meanwhile, brush the orange rounds with oil and grill, turning once, until charred, about  4 minutes. Transfer to the work surface with the pork.  

Step 4    

Scrape the marinade into  a saucepan and bring to a boil. Cook until heated through and reduced slightly, 2 to 3 minutes.

Step 5    

Cut the pork into thick slices and arrange on a platter with the grilled orange rounds. Drizzle with the sauce and garnish with parsley; serve.

