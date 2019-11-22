Citrus-Champagne Punch

Step 1

Let 2 pints sorbet stand at room temperature until soft enough to be easily scooped, about 10 minutes. Arrange lemon and lime slices around sides of a small (8-cup) metal tube or Bundt pan or freezer-safe bowl. Scoop softened sorbet into pan, packing citrus slices against sides; smooth top. Cover with plastic wrap and freeze until firm, about 5 hours.