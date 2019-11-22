Citrus-Champagne Punch
Justin Walker
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
5 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 12
By Mary-Frances Heck

Inspired by old-school 7-UP sherbet punch, this grown-up version is spiked with piney gin, tart lemon sorbet, and a generous splash of fizzy Champagne. This punch is only as good as the Champagne you use, so splurge for the good stuff!

Ingredients

  • 3 part lemon sorbet, divided
  • 2 lemons (abut 9 ounces), cut into 1/8-inch-thick rounds, seeds removed
  • 2 limes (about 7 ounces), cut into 1/8-inch-thick rounds, seeds removed
  • 2 cups (16 ounces) London Dry gin (such as Beefeater)
  • 2 (750-milliliter) bottle chilled Champagne (such as Aubry)
  • Whole red maraschino cherries

How to Make It

Step 1    

Let 2 pints sorbet stand at room temperature until soft enough to be easily scooped, about 10 minutes. Arrange lemon and lime slices around sides of a small (8-cup) metal tube or Bundt pan or freezer-safe bowl. Scoop softened sorbet into pan, packing citrus slices against sides; smooth top. Cover with plastic wrap and freeze until firm, about 5 hours.

Step 2    

When ready to serve punch, pour gin into a large chilled punch bowl, and add remaining 1 pint sorbet. Mash sorbet with a spoon to incorporate with gin; add frozen citrus ring to bowl. Gently pour Champagne around inside of bowl; stir gently to combine with gin mixture. Garnish with maraschino cherries. Place ladle in bowl, and allow guests to serve themselves.

Make Ahead

Punch ring can be made up to 1 week ahead.

You May Like

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.foodandwine.com