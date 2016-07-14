Citrus-and-Herb-Marinated Shrimp
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
50 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Dan Kluger
August 2016

The secret to this flavorful shrimp, says New York City chef Dan Kluger, is air-drying the shellfish in the refrigerator for a couple of hours before marinating. It takes a little time but is well worth the effort. Slideshow: More Grilled Shrimp Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 pounds large shrimp, shelled and deveined, tails left on
  • 1 1/2 cups extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon finely grated orange zest
  • 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons fresh orange juice
  • 1 tablespoon finely grated lemon zest plus 3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 3/4 cup chopped cilantro
  • 3/4 cup chopped parsley
  • One 3-inch piece of fresh ginger, peeled and finely grated
  • 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • Kosher salt
  • Lemon wedges, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

Spread the shrimp in an even layer on a large rimmed baking sheet. Refrigerate uncovered for 2 hours to air-dry.

Step 2    

In a large bowl, mix all of the remaining ingredients except the salt and lemon wedges. Add the shrimp and stir to coat. Refrigerate for 30 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Step 3    

Remove the shrimp from the marinade; season with salt. Light a grill or preheat a grill pan. Grill the shrimp over moderately high heat, turning once, until just white throughout, about  4 minutes. Transfer to a platter and serve with lemon wedges.

Suggested Pairing

Zesty Loire Sauvignon Blanc.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up