Citrus-and-Herb-Marinated Shrimp

Author Name: Ondi Logan

Review Body: I think it's great when they add these step by step recipes. I was watching a program on Bravo and the name of the show was Shahs of Sunset and one of the girls named Asa was overjoyed when they delivered a gigantic bowl of Ceviche to there dinner table. Well to me it just looked like a dry salsa but she kept talking about how much she loved Ceviche! I tried to Kohl's the show several times and which I did LOL to see if I can recognize the different types of food in the huge glass. I can see tomatoes and cilantro and onions and big chunks of guacamole and all the normal things you would see in salsa butt they called it ceviche and laugh at me if you want but I'm from the southern states I'm from Tennessee to be exact. I had never heard of it but it looks delicious. I Googled it tonight for the first time too find out exactly what it was and what ingredients is in yet. When I read that it contains raw fish I backed up and was like no! I don't care for raw fish because I do not want to get sick even though I have eaten Chinese egg roll better name is sushi. I'm not help on this raw fish my question is comma do you marinate the fish in the lime juice so that the lime juice will basically cook the raw fish? I don't think I would want to eat raw scallops or any of the others I mentioned was used in ceviche. I would like to know if there is a reason it the fish itself is marinated is it for flavor or to cook the fish? Thanks in advance!!! :)

Review Rating: 5

Date Published: 2016-07-22