Citrus-and-Herb-Marinated Shrimp

The secret to this flavorful shrimp, says New York City chef Dan Kluger, is air-drying the shellfish in the refrigerator for a couple of hours before marinating. It takes a little time but is well worth the effort. Slideshow: More Grilled Shrimp Recipes
How to Make It
Spread the shrimp in an even layer on a large rimmed baking sheet. Refrigerate uncovered for 2 hours to air-dry.
In a large bowl, mix all of the remaining ingredients except the salt and lemon wedges. Add the shrimp and stir to coat. Refrigerate for 30 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Remove the shrimp from the marinade; season with salt. Light a grill or preheat a grill pan. Grill the shrimp over moderately high heat, turning once, until just white throughout, about 4 minutes. Transfer to a platter and serve with lemon wedges.
Suggested Pairing
Author Name: Ondi Logan
Review Body: I think it's great when they add these step by step recipes. I was watching a program on Bravo and the name of the show was Shahs of Sunset and one of the girls named Asa was overjoyed when they delivered a gigantic bowl of Ceviche to there dinner table. Well to me it just looked like a dry salsa but she kept talking about how much she loved Ceviche! I tried to Kohl's the show several times and which I did LOL to see if I can recognize the different types of food in the huge glass. I can see tomatoes and cilantro and onions and big chunks of guacamole and all the normal things you would see in salsa butt they called it ceviche and laugh at me if you want but I'm from the southern states I'm from Tennessee to be exact. I had never heard of it but it looks delicious. I Googled it tonight for the first time too find out exactly what it was and what ingredients is in yet. When I read that it contains raw fish I backed up and was like no! I don't care for raw fish because I do not want to get sick even though I have eaten Chinese egg roll better name is sushi. I'm not help on this raw fish my question is comma do you marinate the fish in the lime juice so that the lime juice will basically cook the raw fish? I don't think I would want to eat raw scallops or any of the others I mentioned was used in ceviche. I would like to know if there is a reason it the fish itself is marinated is it for flavor or to cook the fish? Thanks in advance!!! :)
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2016-07-22
Author Name: Dwayn859
Review Body: Scrumptious!! But I would skip the spicy stuff.. I just love to use citrus herbs in marinating dish like this. Thanks for sharing great tips.
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2016-08-27
Author Name: Shahde_Cooper
Review Body: Wow! This is a great go-to recipe for all shrimp lovers like me. Awesome!. :) Thanks
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2016-08-18
Author Name: Baztheblue
Review Body: another Shrimp recipe that I like
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2016-09-13