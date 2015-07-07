The Circle of the Sun

© Lucas Allen
“I was looking to make a spirituous cocktail, but one that isn’t a punch-you-in-the-mouth drink,” says bartender Jason Patz. He lightens Japanese whisky with vermouth and pear liqueur in this four-ingredient drink.
Slideshow: Whiskey Cocktails
Recipe from Food & Wine Cocktails 2015
How to Make It
Step
In a mixing glass, combine the whisky, vermouth and pear liqueur. Fill the glass with ice, stir well and strain into a chilled coupe. Pinch the lemon twist over the drink and add to the coupe.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5