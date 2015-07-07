The Circle of the Sun
“I was looking to make a spirituous cocktail, but one that isn’t a punch-you-in-the-mouth drink,” says bartender Jason Patz. He lightens Japanese whisky with vermouth and pear liqueur in this four-ingredient drink. Slideshow: Whiskey Cocktails

  • 1 1/2 ounces 12-year Japanese whisky, preferably Hakushu
  • 1 ounce dry vermouth, preferably Dolin
  • 1/2 ounce pear liqueur
  • Ice
  • 1 lemon twist, for garnish

In a mixing glass, combine the whisky, vermouth and pear liqueur. Fill the glass with ice, stir well and strain into a chilled coupe. Pinch the lemon twist over the drink and add to the coupe.

