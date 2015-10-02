How to Make It

Step 1 Warm the olive oil in a stockpot over medium heat. Add the onion and sauté until softened, stirring occasionally, about 4 minutes. Add the garlic, red pepper flakes, basil, thyme and bay leaves; sauté until the garlic is aromatic, about 1 minute.

Step 2 Stir in the tomatoes and clam juice; bring to a simmer and reduce heat to medium-low. Simmer uncovered for 20 minutes to allow the flavors to marry.

Step 3 Add the clams and white wine. Bring to a simmer and cover, cooking until the clams have started to open, about 5 minutes. Stir in the shrimp and crab legs, then carefully add the fish pieces (don’t stir after adding the fish). Cover again and cook until the shrimp and fish are opaque and the clams are fully opened, another 3 to 4 minutes.