Cinnamon-Spiced Candied Sweet Potatoes

Meringue: Whisk together 4 egg whites and 2 tablespoons granulated sugar in bowl from a stand mixer set over a saucepan of simmering water until just warm, 2 minutes. Transfer bowl to stand mixer fitted with whisk attachment. Add 1/2 teaspoon cream of tartar; beat on medium-high speed until foamy. Gradually beat in 1/2 cup granulated sugar until whites are stiff and glossy, 3 minutes. Spread meringue on potatoes using back of a spoon. Broil 6 inches from heat until golden, 2 minutes; serve.