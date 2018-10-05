Cinnamon-Spiced Candied Sweet Potatoes

Inspired by camotes enmielados—a sweet and syrupy Mexican dessert often served in honor of Día de los Muertos—these spiced sweet potatoes are the perfect stand-in for candied yams with toasted marshmallows. For an elegant twist, add the toasted meringue topping (see Notes) and watch the compliments roll in.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 350°F. Place sweet potato wedges in a 3- to 4-quart baking dish. Sprinkle sugar, salt, and cloves over sweet potatoes. Dot with butter, and nestle cinnamon sticks around sweet potatoes. Bake in preheated oven, turning every 15 minutes, until sweet potatoes are tender and liquid is syrupy, about 1 hour and 15 minutes. Remove from oven; let stand 10 minutes. Discard cinnamon sticks before serving.
Notes
Meringue: Whisk together 4 egg whites and 2 tablespoons granulated sugar in bowl from a stand mixer set over a saucepan of simmering water until just warm, 2 minutes. Transfer bowl to stand mixer fitted with whisk attachment. Add 1/2 teaspoon cream of tartar; beat on medium-high speed until foamy. Gradually beat in 1/2 cup granulated sugar until whites are stiff and glossy, 3 minutes. Spread meringue on potatoes using back of a spoon. Broil 6 inches from heat until golden, 2 minutes; serve.