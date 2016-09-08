Cinnamon Roll Pancakes
Active Time
50 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 18
Anna Painter

These brunch-worthy pancakes have all the components of a classic cinnamon roll: fluffy dough (buttermilk batter, in this case), a cinnamon swirl and a generous drizzle of a lightly sweet glaze.  Slideshow: More Pancake Recipes

Ingredients

Cinnamon Swirl

  • 1 1/4 cups confectioners’ sugar
  • 2/3 cup all-purpose flour
  • 4 teaspoons ground cinnamon
  • 4 large egg whites, at room temperature
  • 6 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted and cooled slightly
  • 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

Pancake Batter

  • 1/2 cup pecan pieces
  • 1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 3 tablespoons packed dark brown sugar
  • 2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
  • 2 teaspoons baking soda
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 2 large eggs, at room temperature
  • 2 cups buttermilk
  • 6 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
  • Vegetable oil, for greasing

Maple Glaze

  • 1 cup confectioners’ sugar
  • 2 tablespoons whole milk
  • 1 tablespoon pure maple syrup
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

How to Make It

Step 1    

Make the cinnamon swirl In a medium bowl, whisk the confectioners’ sugar with the flour and cinnamon. Add the egg whites, butter and vanilla and whisk until smooth. Let stand at room temperature for 1 hour, until thickened.

Step 2    

Make the pancake batter Preheat the oven to 350°. Spread the pecan pieces in a pie dish and bake for about 10 minutes, until toasted and fragrant. Let cool completely, then finely chop.

Step 3    

In a medium bowl, whisk the flour with the brown sugar, cinnamon, baking soda and salt. In a large bowl, beat the eggs, then whisk in the buttermilk. Add the dry ingredients in 3 additions, mixing until just combined each time. Whisk in the melted butter until no streaks remain.

Step 4    

Make the maple glaze In a medium bowl, whisk the confectioners’ sugar with the milk, maple syrup and salt until smooth.

Step 5    

Scrape the cinnamon swirl into a pastry bag fitted with a plain 1/4-inch tip. Heat a griddle or cast-iron skillet and grease it lightly with vegetable oil. For each batch of pancakes, gently dollop 1/4-cup mounds of batter on the hot griddle and spread them to 4-inch rounds. Cook over moderately low heat until the tops are set, about 2 minutes. Sprinkle each pancake with 1/2 teaspoon of the toasted pecans, then pipe a cinnamon swirl onto each one, leaving a 1/2-inch border. Cook for 1 minute, flip the pancakes and continue cooking until golden, about 2 to 3 minutes longer. Transfer to a platter and keep warm while you cook the remaining pancakes.

Step 6    

Drizzle the pancakes with the maple glaze, sprinkle with the remaining pecans and serve.

