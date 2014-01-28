Cinnamon Maple Polenta Breakfast with Sautéed Apples
© Todd Porter & Diane Cu
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 4
Todd Porter and Diane Cu
September 2014

A bowl of creamy polenta is a great breakfast. The added sweetness of maple syrup and cinnamon makes this polenta a morning favorite. Slideshow: Whole-Grain Breakfast Recipes

Ingredients

Polenta

  • 4 cups water
  • 1 cup polenta
  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 1/4 cup brown sugar
  • 2 tablespoons maple syrup
  • 1 teaspoon cinnamon
  • Pinch of kosher or sea salt

Apple Topping

  • 1/4 cup unsalted butter
  • 2 medium tart apples, peeled, cored and chopped
  • 1/4 cup water
  • 1/4 cup brown sugar
  • 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large pot, bring the water to a boil. While whisking, gradually pour the polenta into the water. Reduce the heat to low and continue whisking for an additional minute.

Step 2    

Continue cooking for about 30 minutes, stirring every 5-10 minutes, making sure to scrape the bottom of the pot. Remove the polenta from the heat when it is tender and creamy and has reached your desired thickness.

Step 3    

While the polenta cooks, make the apple topping. Melt the butter in a skillet over medium heat. Stir in the apple pieces and cook for 2 minutes or until soft. Stir in the water, brown sugar, and cinnamon. Cook for an additional 2 minutes or until the liquid thickens.

Step 4    

After the polenta has reached the desired texture, stir the butter, brown sugar, maple syrup, cinnamon and salt into the polenta, stirring until the butter is melted and everything is well combined.

Step 5    

Divide the polenta between serving bowls and top with sautéed apples.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up