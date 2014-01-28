Cinnamon Maple Polenta Breakfast with Sautéed Apples

How to Make It

Step 1 In a large pot, bring the water to a boil. While whisking, gradually pour the polenta into the water. Reduce the heat to low and continue whisking for an additional minute.

Step 2 Continue cooking for about 30 minutes, stirring every 5-10 minutes, making sure to scrape the bottom of the pot. Remove the polenta from the heat when it is tender and creamy and has reached your desired thickness.

Step 3 While the polenta cooks, make the apple topping. Melt the butter in a skillet over medium heat. Stir in the apple pieces and cook for 2 minutes or until soft. Stir in the water, brown sugar, and cinnamon. Cook for an additional 2 minutes or until the liquid thickens.

Step 4 After the polenta has reached the desired texture, stir the butter, brown sugar, maple syrup, cinnamon and salt into the polenta, stirring until the butter is melted and everything is well combined.