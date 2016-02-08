Cinnamon Crumb Topping

This supercrunchy, spiced cookie crumble is an excellent vegan topping for ice cream, banana pudding or roasted fruit. The crumble is also great on coffee cake muffins or banana bread; simply sprinkle the unbaked crumbs on top of the batter before baking. Slideshow: More Ice Cream Recipes
How to Make It
Step
Preheat the oven to 325° and line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. In a medium bowl, whisk the flour with the cinnamon, salt and both sugars. Add the melted margarine and mix until pea-size clumps form. Spread the crumb topping on the prepared baking sheet and bake until brown and crisp, 20 minutes. Let cool.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5