Cinnamon Crumb Topping
Chloe Coscarelli
March 2016

This supercrunchy, spiced cookie crumble is an excellent vegan topping for ice cream, banana pudding or roasted fruit. The crumble is also great on coffee cake muffins or banana bread; simply sprinkle the unbaked crumbs on top of the batter before baking. Slideshow: More Ice Cream Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • Pinch of sea salt
  • 2 1/2 tablespoons granulated sugar
  • 2 1/2 tablespoons light brown sugar
  • 1/4 cup vegan margarine, melted

How to Make It

Step

Preheat the oven to 325° and line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.  In a medium bowl, whisk the flour with the cinnamon, salt and both sugars. Add the melted margarine and mix until pea-size clumps form. Spread the crumb topping  on the prepared baking sheet and bake until brown and crisp, 20 minutes. Let cool.

