Cinnamon-Black Pepper Strawberry Sauce
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
35 MIN
Yield
Serves : makes about 1 cup
Nancy Silverton
July 2005

Plus: More Dessert Recipes and Tips

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons sugar
  • 3 tablespoons water
  • 1 cinnamon stick
  • 5 black peppercorns, lightly crushed
  • 2 whole cloves
  • 1 1/2 cups dry red wine
  • 1 pint strawberries, hulled and thinly sliced (2 cups)

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium saucepan, combine the sugar, water, cinnamon stick, peppercorns and cloves and bring to a boil, stirring just until the sugar is dissolved. Cook over moderately high heat, without stirring, until the liquid begins to turn brown at the edge, about 3 minutes. Cook, swirling the pan, until a medium amber-caramel forms, 2 to 3 minutes longer. Off the heat, carefully stir in the wine. Cook over moderately high heat, stirring occasionally, until the caramel is dissolved and the sauce is reduced to 1 cup, about 8 minutes.

Step 2    

Strain the sauce through a fine sieve into a medium skillet. Cook over moderately high heat until slightly syrupy and reduced to 1/2 cup, about 5 minutes. Add the strawberries and cook, stirring occasionally, until just softened and syrupy, about 5 minutes. Serve the sauce warm or at room temperature.

Serve With

Strawberry Ice Cream Pie.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up