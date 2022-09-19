Cincinnati Chili

Place ground beef, broth, and water in a large, heavy-bottomed pot or Dutch oven. Bring to a boil over high. Using a wooden spoon, break beef up into small pieces. Reduce to a simmer over medium-low.

Stir tomato sauce, onions, garlic, chili powder, cocoa, Worcestershire sauce, salt, cumin, cinnamon, allspice, cayenne, black pepper, nutmeg, and cloves into beef mixture in pot. Return to a simmer over medium-low. Simmer, uncovered, until beef is very tender and mixture reduces to a thick consistency, about 1 hour. Remove from heat. Let cool to room temperature, about 30 minutes. Cover and refrigerate until flavors have melded, at least 12 hours or up to 2 days.