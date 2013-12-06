Cilantro Rice Salad with Olives
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8
Marcia Kiesel
August 2003

   Delicious, Quick Side Dishes  

Ingredients

  • Salt
  • 2 cups basmati rice
  • 1/4 cup plus 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/4 cup white wine vinegar
  • Freshly ground pepper
  • 2 medium tomatoes, cut into 1/2-inch dice
  • 1 medium red onion, minced
  • 1 cup chopped cilantro
  • 1/2 cup Calamata olives, pitted and finely chopped

How to Make It

Step 1    

Bring a large pot of water to a boil and add salt. Stir in the rice and boil over moderately high heat until just tender, about 15 minutes. Drain the rice thoroughly and transfer to a large bowl. Toss the rice with a rubber spatula from time to time to cool it to room temperature.

Step 2    

In a small bowl, mix the olive oil and vinegar and season with salt and pepper. Gently fold the tomatoes, onion, cilantro and olives into the rice. Add the vinaigrette and toss well. Season with salt and pepper and serve.

Make Ahead

The rice salad can stand at room temperature for up to 1 hour.

