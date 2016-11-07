Cilantro-Celery Punch
© Abby Hocking
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
10 MIN
Yield
Serves : Two 15-ounce juices 
Amanda Chantal Bacon
December 2016

 Make this incredibly refreshing punch, from Amanda Chantal Bacon’s The Moon Juice Cookbook, part of your green-juice rotation. Ginger and celery give the sweet apple-cilantro drink a peppery kick, making it an ideal palate cleanser after a big meal.  Slideshow: Juice Cleanse Recipes

Ingredients

  • 10 celery stalks with leaves
  • 3 small Granny Smith apples
  • 1 1/2 cups packed cilantro leaves 
  • One 1-inch piece of peeled ginger
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice 
  • Ice 

How to Make It

Step

In an electric juicer, juice the celery with the apples, cilantro leaves and ginger. Stir in the lemon juice. Serve over ice.

Make Ahead

The punch can be refrigerated for up to 2 days.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up