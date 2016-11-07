Cilantro-Celery Punch

© Abby Hocking
Make this incredibly refreshing punch, from Amanda Chantal Bacon’s The Moon Juice Cookbook, part of your green-juice rotation. Ginger and celery give the sweet apple-cilantro drink a peppery kick, making it an ideal palate cleanser after a big meal. Slideshow: Juice Cleanse Recipes
How to Make It
Step
In an electric juicer, juice the celery with the apples, cilantro leaves and ginger. Stir in the lemon juice. Serve over ice.
Make Ahead
The punch can be refrigerated for up to 2 days.
