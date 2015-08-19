Cider-Soy Braised Kale
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Ian Knauer
February 2014

Apple cider and soy sauce add a sweet and salty kick to this easy-to-make kale dish. Slideshow: More Delicious Kale Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 large leek, white and pale greens parts only
  • 3/4 cup apple cider
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons soy sauce
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 bunch Lacinato kale, chopped  

How to Make It

Step 1    

Chop leek, then in a medium bowl filled with cold water, wash leek, then strain.

Step 2    

In a medium saucepan, heat the oil over medium high heat until hot, then stir in leek and 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, until golden, about 8 minutes. Stir in cider, soy, and kale, then cook covered, until kale is tender, about 12 minutes. Uncover saucepan and cook until liquid is almost evaporated, abut 4 minutes more. Season with salt and pepper to taste and serve.

