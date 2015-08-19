Cider-Soy Braised Kale

© Ian Knauer
Apple cider and soy sauce add a sweet and salty kick to this easy-to-make kale dish. Slideshow: More Delicious Kale Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
Chop leek, then in a medium bowl filled with cold water, wash leek, then strain.
Step 2
In a medium saucepan, heat the oil over medium high heat until hot, then stir in leek and 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, until golden, about 8 minutes. Stir in cider, soy, and kale, then cook covered, until kale is tender, about 12 minutes. Uncover saucepan and cook until liquid is almost evaporated, abut 4 minutes more. Season with salt and pepper to taste and serve.
