Cider Mop Spray

Barbecuers traditionally use a little mop-like brush to swab slow-roasting pork shoulders, beef briskets or spareribs with a liquidy sauce. Adam Perry Lang suggests using a clean spray bottle to simplify the process. He advises waiting to spritz the meat until the dry rub has had a chance to form a nice crust, usually after two to five hours of barbecuing. Plus: More Grilling Recipes and Tips
How to Make It
Step
In a large, glass measuring cup, combine the apple juice, water and vinegar. Pour into a spray bottle and refrigerate.
Make Ahead
The mop spray can be refrigerated for up to 1 week.
Serve With
