Cider Mop Spray
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : makes 2 1/4 cups
Adam Perry Lang
April 2005

Barbecuers traditionally use a little mop-like brush to swab slow-roasting pork shoulders, beef briskets or spareribs with a liquidy sauce. Adam Perry Lang suggests using a clean spray bottle to simplify the process. He advises waiting to spritz the meat until the dry rub has had a chance to form a nice crust, usually after two to five hours of barbecuing. Plus: More Grilling Recipes and Tips

Ingredients

  • 1 cup apple juice
  • 1 cup water
  • 1/4 cup cider vinegar

How to Make It

Step

In a large, glass measuring cup, combine the apple juice, water and vinegar. Pour into a spray bottle and refrigerate.

Make Ahead

The mop spray can be refrigerated for up to 1 week.

Serve With

Barbecued Baby Back Ribs.

