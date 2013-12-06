Cider Mop Spray

Barbecuers traditionally use a little mop-like brush to swab slow-roasting pork shoulders, beef briskets or spareribs with a liquidy sauce. Adam Perry Lang suggests using a clean spray bottle to simplify the process. He advises waiting to spritz the meat until the dry rub has had a chance to form a nice crust, usually after two to five hours of barbecuing. Plus: More Grilling Recipes and Tips