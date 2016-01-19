Cider-Braised Chicken Thighs with Apple
Active Time
25 MIN
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 2 to 4
Scott Hocker
September 2014

Choose unspiced apple cider for this weeknight braise. The resinous essence of fresh rosemary accentuates the classic sweetness of apple. Slideshow: More Chicken Thigh Recipes

Ingredients

  • 4 bone-in chicken thighs, with skin
  • Salt
  • Freshly ground pepper
  • 1 teaspoon canola or grapeseed oil
  • 1 medium red onion, thinly sliced
  • 1 tablespoon coarsely chopped rosemary leaves
  • 2 cups cider
  • 1 McIntosh or other cooking apple, peeled and cut into 1/2-inch slices

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat oven to 325°

Step 2    

Season the chicken thighs with salt and pepper. In a large skillet or Dutch oven set over medium-high heat, add the oil and heat until shimmering. Brown the thighs skin side down, about 5 minutes. Turn over and brown all other sides, about another 5 minutes.

Step 3    

Drain off most of the rendered fat, then add the onion. Reduce the heat to medium. Cook, stirring, until the onion is fairly soft and translucent, about 10 minutes. Add rosemary leaves and cook 1 minute. Add 2 cups cider and bring to a boil. Reduce by half, about 5 minutes. Add the chicken thighs, then cover the pan and place in the oven. Cook for 15 minutes then flip each piece. Add the apples, cover the pan again and cook until the thighs are tender and falling off the bone, about another 15 minutes.

Step 4    

Skim off most of the fat from the sauce, then serve the thighs in bowls with the sauce.

Make Ahead

The chicken can be prepared through step 3. Separate the sauce and thighs and refrigerate. When preparing day of, skim the fat from the sauce, then warm the chicken in the sauce and proceed.

