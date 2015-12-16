Chunky Vegan Potato Soup
IAN KNAUER
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 15 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes about 10 cups
Ian Knauer
October 2014

Delicious vegetables make a hearty and dairy-free winter soup that hits the spot. Slideshow: More Vegan Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 medium onions, chopped
  • 5 garlic cloves, minced
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 4 medium carrots, cut into chunks
  • 8 cups vegetable stock
  • 3 pounds baking potatoes
  • 4 sprigs fresh thyme

How to Make It

Step

In a large heavy pot, heat the oil over medium high heat until hot. Stir in the onions, garlic, 3/4 teaspoon salt, and 1/2 teaspoon pepper into and cook, stirring occasionally, until golden, 6 to 8 minutes. Peel and dice the potatoes. Stir in the carrots, stock, potatoes, and thyme, then bring to a gentle boil. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the potatoes are very soft and starting to fall apart, 45 minutes to 1 hour. Season the soup with salt and pepper to taste and serve.

