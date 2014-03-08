Chunky Peanut Butter Cookies
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 36
Emily Farris
April 2014

Crunchy natural peanut butter gives these crisp and buttery cookies a deeply peanutty taste, but any peanut butter will work well in this recipe. Slideshow: Peanut Butter Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1 stick unsalted butter, softened
  • 1/2 cup chunky natural peanut butter
  • 3/4 cup granulated sugar
  • 1/4 cup packed dark brown sugar
  • 1 large egg
  • 1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 350° and position racks in the upper and lower thirds. In a medium bowl, whisk the flour with the salt, baking soda and baking powder. In a large bowl, using an electric mixer, beat the butter, peanut butter and both sugars at high speed until pale and fluffy, 2 minutes. Beat in the egg and vanilla. At low speed, gradually beat in the dry ingredients until just incorporated.

Step 2    

Form half of the dough into 1-inch balls and arrange them 2 inches apart on 2 large baking sheets. Using a fork, gently press the tops of the cookies to form a crosshatch pattern. Bake the cookies for 12 to 15 minutes, until lightly browned; shift the baking sheets from top to bottom and front to back halfway through baking. Let the cookies cool on the baking sheets for 2 minutes before transferring them to a rack to cool completely. Let the baking sheets cool slightly, then repeat with the remaining dough.

Make Ahead

The cookies can be stored in an airtight container for up to 2 days.

