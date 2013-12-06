Chunky Cranberry Sauce

© David Malosh
Gary Vaynerchuk prefers "real cranberry sauce" with chunks of whole fruit over the smooth canned-and-jellied kind. Slideshow: More Thanksgiving Side Dishes Plus: F&W's Ultimate Thanksgiving Guide
How to Make It
Step
In a large saucepan, combine the cranberries with the apple juice and sugar. Simmer over low heat until the berries burst and the sauce is jammy, about 20 minutes. Transfer the sauce to a heatproof bowl, let cool, then refrigerate until chilled.
Make Ahead
The sauce can be refrigerated for up to 1 month.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 3
Review Count: 2223
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5