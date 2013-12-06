Chunky Cranberry Sauce
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
25 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 4 cups
Grace Parisi
November 2010

Gary Vaynerchuk prefers "real cranberry sauce" with chunks of whole fruit over the smooth canned-and-jellied kind. Slideshow: More Thanksgiving Side Dishes Plus: F&W's Ultimate Thanksgiving Guide

Ingredients

  • 1 pound fresh or frozen cranberries
  • 1 1/2 cups apple juice
  • 1 cup sugar

How to Make It

Step

In a large saucepan, combine the cranberries with the apple juice and sugar. Simmer over low heat until the berries burst and the sauce is jammy, about 20 minutes. Transfer the sauce to a heatproof bowl, let cool, then refrigerate until chilled.

Make Ahead

The sauce can be refrigerated for up to 1 month.

