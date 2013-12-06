Chrysanthemum

Cowboy Ciao, Scottsdale, Arizona A version of this drink appears in the 1930 Savoy Cocktail Book by Harry Craddock. He noted that it was "very popular in the American Bar of the S.S. Europa," one of the great transatlantic liners that carried cocktail-deprived Americans to Europe during Prohibition. More Classic Cocktails
How to Make It
Step
Fill a pint glass with ice. Add the vermouth, Bénédictine and absinthe and stir well. Strain into a chilled coupe and garnish with the orange twist.
