Christmas Salad 
Food & Wine
December 2016

Natasha Phan of L.A.’s Kogi restaurant empire craves this crisp, fresh salad during the holidays, when there’s always an abundance of rich dishes at the table. Slideshow: More Christmas Side Dish Recipes

Ingredients

  • Vegetable oil, for frying 
  • 24 small square or round wonton wrappers 
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons soy sauce 
  • 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil 
  • 1 shallot, minced 
  • 1/2 teaspoon finely grated lime zest plus  1/4 cup fresh lime juice 
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons toasted sesame oil 
  • 2 medium garlic cloves, finely grated 
  • Large pinch of sugar 
  • Three 4-ounce bunches of arugula (not baby), trimmed and very coarsely chopped 
  • 3/4 pound Belgian endives (4 small)—halved lengthwise, cored and thickly sliced on the bias 
  • 2 small fennel bulbs, halved through the core and very thinly sliced crosswise 
  • Two 4-ounce bunches of watercress, thick stems discarded 
  • 1 1/2 cups pomegranate seeds  
  • 1 cup thinly sliced scallions 

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large, deep skillet, heat 1/4 inch of vegetable oil until shimmering. Add 2 or  3 wonton wrappers at a time to the hot oil and fry over moderately high heat, turning, until browned and crisp, 1 to 2 minutes per batch. Using tongs, transfer to paper  towels to drain and season lightly with salt.  

Step 2    

In a medium bowl, whisk the soy sauce with the olive oil, shallot, lime zest, lime juice, sesame oil, garlic and sugar. Season the dressing with salt and pepper.  

Step 3    

In a large bowl, toss the arugula, endive, fennel, watercress, pomegranate seeds and scallions. Add the dressing and toss. Serve right away, with the crispy wontons.

Make Ahead

The salad, dressing and crispy wontons can all be made earlier in the  day and combined just before serving.

