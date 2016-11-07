Christmas Salad 

Natasha Phan of L.A.’s Kogi restaurant empire craves this crisp, fresh salad during the holidays, when there’s always an abundance of rich dishes at the table. Slideshow: More Christmas Side Dish Recipes
How to Make It
In a large, deep skillet, heat 1/4 inch of vegetable oil until shimmering. Add 2 or 3 wonton wrappers at a time to the hot oil and fry over moderately high heat, turning, until browned and crisp, 1 to 2 minutes per batch. Using tongs, transfer to paper towels to drain and season lightly with salt.
In a medium bowl, whisk the soy sauce with the olive oil, shallot, lime zest, lime juice, sesame oil, garlic and sugar. Season the dressing with salt and pepper.
In a large bowl, toss the arugula, endive, fennel, watercress, pomegranate seeds and scallions. Add the dressing and toss. Serve right away, with the crispy wontons.