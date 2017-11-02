Christmas Morning Biscotti
John Kernick
Active Time
25 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 2 dozen
Merrin Mae Gray
December 2017

Merrin Mae Gray is Filipina, not Italian, but the sous-chef at L.A.’s Rossoblu really connects with Italy’s rustic, soulful food. “These biscotti spiced with cocoa nibs and anise seeds are my Italian interpretation of biskotso, a Filipino twice-baked cookie I grew up eating with hot cocoa,” she says. Slideshow: More Biscotti Recipes

Ingredients

  • Nonstick cooking spray 
  • 1 3/4 cups all-purpose flour 
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder 
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking soda 
  • Kosher salt 
  • 5 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened 
  • 2/3 cup sugar 
  • 3 large eggs 
  • 1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon anisette liqueur 
  • 1/4 cup cocoa nibs 
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons whole anise seeds 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 325°. Coat a baking sheet with cooking spray. Line with parchment paper; coat with cooking spray.

Step 2    

In a medium bowl, whisk the flour with the baking powder, baking soda and a pinch of salt. In a stand mixer fitted with the paddle, beat the butter with the sugar at medium-high speed until fluffy, about 3 minutes. Beat in 2 of the eggs one at a time. Beat in 1 tablespoon of the anisette. Beat in the dry ingredients at low speed until just combined. Mix in the cocoa nibs and anise seeds.

Step 3    

On the prepared baking sheet, using lightly floured fingers, shape the dough into a slightly flattened 12-inch log  3/4 inch thick. In a small bowl, lightly whisk the remaining egg with the remaining 1 teaspoon of anisette. Brush the log with the egg mixture. Bake for 20 minutes, until pale golden. Transfer the baking sheet to a wire rack and let the log cool slightly.

Step 4    

Using a serrated knife, cut the log into diagonal, 1/2-inch-thick slices. Arrange on the baking sheet; bake, flipping halfway through, for about  10 minutes, until toasted. Transfer the baking sheet to a wire rack; let the biscotti cool.

Make Ahead

The biscotti can be stored in an airtight container for up to 1 week.

