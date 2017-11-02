Christmas Morning Biscotti

Merrin Mae Gray is Filipina, not Italian, but the sous-chef at L.A.’s Rossoblu really connects with Italy’s rustic, soulful food. “These biscotti spiced with cocoa nibs and anise seeds are my Italian interpretation of biskotso, a Filipino twice-baked cookie I grew up eating with hot cocoa,” she says. Slideshow: More Biscotti Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 325°. Coat a baking sheet with cooking spray. Line with parchment paper; coat with cooking spray.
In a medium bowl, whisk the flour with the baking powder, baking soda and a pinch of salt. In a stand mixer fitted with the paddle, beat the butter with the sugar at medium-high speed until fluffy, about 3 minutes. Beat in 2 of the eggs one at a time. Beat in 1 tablespoon of the anisette. Beat in the dry ingredients at low speed until just combined. Mix in the cocoa nibs and anise seeds.
On the prepared baking sheet, using lightly floured fingers, shape the dough into a slightly flattened 12-inch log 3/4 inch thick. In a small bowl, lightly whisk the remaining egg with the remaining 1 teaspoon of anisette. Brush the log with the egg mixture. Bake for 20 minutes, until pale golden. Transfer the baking sheet to a wire rack and let the log cool slightly.
Using a serrated knife, cut the log into diagonal, 1/2-inch-thick slices. Arrange on the baking sheet; bake, flipping halfway through, for about 10 minutes, until toasted. Transfer the baking sheet to a wire rack; let the biscotti cool.
Make Ahead
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5