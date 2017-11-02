Christmas Morning Biscotti

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 325°. Coat a baking sheet with cooking spray. Line with parchment paper; coat with cooking spray.

Step 2 In a medium bowl, whisk the flour with the baking powder, baking soda and a pinch of salt. In a stand mixer fitted with the paddle, beat the butter with the sugar at medium-high speed until fluffy, about 3 minutes. Beat in 2 of the eggs one at a time. Beat in 1 tablespoon of the anisette. Beat in the dry ingredients at low speed until just combined. Mix in the cocoa nibs and anise seeds.

Step 3 On the prepared baking sheet, using lightly floured fingers, shape the dough into a slightly flattened 12-inch log 3/4 inch thick. In a small bowl, lightly whisk the remaining egg with the remaining 1 teaspoon of anisette. Brush the log with the egg mixture. Bake for 20 minutes, until pale golden. Transfer the baking sheet to a wire rack and let the log cool slightly.