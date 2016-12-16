With delicious peppermint-flecked centers, smooth white chocolate coating and a dusting of sparkly white sanding sugar, these Christmas cake pops will be a festive addition to your holiday gatherings. Slideshow: More Easy Cake Recipes
How to Make It
In a food processor, pulse the candy canes until very finely chopped. Add the pound cake and pulse until it is a fine crumble. Add the butter and the sugar and pulse until almost smooth. Transfer the mixture to a large bowl.
Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. Scoop a generous tablespoonful of cake and, using your hands, roll it into a tight ball. Transfer to the prepared baking sheet and repeat with the remaining cake mixture. You will have about 24 balls. Gently insert a 6-inch lollipop stick into each ball. Refrigerate the cake pops until firm, about 1 hour.
In a large microwave-safe bowl, heat the white chocolate at high power in 30-second increments until nearly melted, about 2 minutes; stir until smooth. Let stand at room temperature, stirring occasionally, until the chocolate has cooled to 90°, about 10 minutes. Working one at a time, dip a chilled cake pop into the white chocolate, rotating the stick and letting any excess chocolate drip back into the bowl. Sprinkle the cake pop generously with sanding sugar and then stick it upright into the Styrofoam. Repeat with the remaining pops. Refrigerate until the chocolate is set, about 20 minutes; serve.
Make Ahead
Author Name: cassie893
Review Body: Christmas is over but this recipe will come in handy for the kids.
Date Published: 2017-01-30
Author Name: smallbat01
Review Body: Wow...This is so cute and Amazing that i can have an opportunity to see my niece eyes pop out when looking to Christmas Cake Pops. They will sure wish it's going to be Christmas again soon
Date Published: 2017-01-16
Author Name: TheJoeC
Review Body: This will be popular to the kids. This is great way of appealing to your kids especially if you have some left over cake.
Date Published: 2017-01-22