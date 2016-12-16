Christmas Cake Pops

How to Make It

Step 1 In a food processor, pulse the candy canes until very finely chopped. Add the pound cake and pulse until it is a fine crumble. Add the butter and the sugar and pulse until almost smooth. Transfer the mixture to a large bowl.

Step 2 Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. Scoop a generous tablespoonful of cake and, using your hands, roll it into a tight ball. Transfer to the prepared baking sheet and repeat with the remaining cake mixture. You will have about 24 balls. Gently insert a 6-inch lollipop stick into each ball. Refrigerate the cake pops until firm, about 1 hour.