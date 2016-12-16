Christmas Cake Pops
Abby Hocking / Food & Wine
Active Time
35 MIN
Total Time
2 HR
Yield
Serves : 24 cake pops
Anna Painter

With delicious peppermint-flecked centers, smooth white chocolate coating and a dusting of sparkly white sanding sugar, these Christmas cake pops will be a festive addition to your holiday gatherings. Slideshow: More Easy Cake Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3 candy canes (1.5 ounces)
  • One 12-ounce pound cake, cut into 1-inch pieces
  • 4 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened
  • 1/2 cup confectioners’ sugar
  • 12 ounces white chocolate, finely chopped
  • Twenty-four 6-inch lollipop sticks
  • One 10-by-4-inch Styrofoam block
  • White sanding sugar, for decorating

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a food processor, pulse the candy canes until very finely chopped. Add the pound cake and pulse until it is a fine crumble. Add the butter and the sugar and pulse until almost smooth. Transfer the mixture to a large bowl.

Step 2    

Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. Scoop a generous tablespoonful of cake and, using your hands, roll it into a tight ball. Transfer to the prepared baking sheet and repeat with the remaining cake mixture. You will have about 24 balls. Gently insert a 6-inch lollipop stick into each ball. Refrigerate the cake pops until firm, about 1 hour.

Step 3    

In a large microwave-safe bowl, heat the white chocolate at high power in 30-second increments until nearly melted, about 2 minutes; stir until smooth. Let stand at room temperature, stirring occasionally, until the chocolate has cooled to 90°, about 10 minutes. Working one at a time, dip a chilled cake pop into the white chocolate, rotating the stick and letting any excess chocolate drip back into the bowl. Sprinkle the cake pop generously with sanding sugar and then stick it upright into the Styrofoam. Repeat with the remaining pops. Refrigerate until the chocolate is set, about 20 minutes; serve.

Make Ahead

After the chocolate has set, the cake pops can be refrigerated in an airtight container for up to 2 days.

