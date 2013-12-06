Christmas Bread Pudding

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the broiler. Arrange the bread slices on 2 baking sheets and toast 2 inches from the heat for about 1 minute per side, or until lightly browned. Set aside for at least 1 hour. 2. Tear the toasted panettone into 1 1/2-inch pieces and place in a large bowl. Pour the half-and-half over the bread, making sure all the pieces are moistened. Set aside for 1 hour, or until all the liquid has been absorbed.

Step 2 Preheat the oven to 325°. Generously butter the bottom and sides of a 9-by-13-by-2-inch baking dish and set aside. In a medium bowl, whisk the eggs with the sugar, vanilla and almond extracts until blended. Stir into the soaked bread. Transfer the mixture to the prepared baking dish and bake in the middle of the oven for about 1 hour, or until the pudding is set and the top is golden brown. Let cool to room temperature.