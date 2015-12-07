Chow Fun with Roast Pork and Kale-Tomato Salad

How to Make It

Step 1 Make the brown butter broth In a small skillet, cook the butter over moderate heat, stirring, until golden, 3 to 5 minutes. In a small saucepan, combine the chicken stock, fish sauce and the ground annatto seeds and bring just to a boil. Transfer to a blender. With the machine on, gradually drizzle in the brown butter until incorporated. Keep warm.

Step 2 Make the brown butter broth In a saucepan of salted boiling water, cook the noodles until al dente; drain well. Toss with a little canola oil.

Step 3 Make the brown butter broth In a saucepan of salted boiling water, blanch the kale until tender, about 5 minutes. Drain and cool in a bowl of ice water. Drain again and pat dry. Transfer to a bowl and toss with the tomatoes, onion, lime juice and fish sauce. Season with salt.

Step 4 In a wok or very large skillet, heat the 3 tablespoons of canola oil until shimmering. Add the noodles and cook over moderately high heat, stirring occasionally, until lightly browned and hot, 3 to 5 minutes. Remove from the heat and toss with the soy sauce and dashi powder. Season with salt.