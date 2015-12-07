Chow Fun with Roast Pork and Kale-Tomato Salad
Con Poulos
Active Time
45 MIN
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Sheldon Simeon
January 2016

At Migrant in Maui, chef Sheldon Simeon makes his own chow fun noodles. They’re the base for this unconventional dish that’s topped with roast pork and a tangy kale salad and served with a buttery broth.

Ingredients

Brown Butter Broth

  • 1 tablespoon unsalted butter
  • 1 cup chicken stock
  • 1 teaspoon Asian fish sauce
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground annatto seeds (see Note)

Noodles

  • 12 ounces fresh wide rice noodles, such as chow fun, or 8 oz. dried noodles
  • 3 tablespoons canola oil, plus more for tossing
  • 3 ounces torn curly kale
  • 2 ripe tomatoes, cut into wedges
  • 1/2 small red onion, thinly sliced
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
  • 1 tablespoon Asian fish sauce
  • Kosher salt
  • 2 tablespoons soy sauce
  • 1 teaspoon instant dashi powder
  • 6 ounces warm Chinese-style roast pork, chopped (1 1/2 cups)

How to Make It

Step 1    Make the brown butter broth

In a small skillet, cook the butter over moderate heat, stirring, until golden, 3 to 5 minutes. In a small saucepan, combine the chicken stock, fish sauce and the ground annatto seeds and bring just to a boil. Transfer to a blender. With the machine on, gradually drizzle in the brown butter until incorporated. Keep warm.

Step 2    Make the brown butter broth

In a saucepan of salted boiling water, cook the noodles until al dente; drain well. Toss with a little canola oil.

Step 3    Make the brown butter broth

In a saucepan of salted boiling water, blanch the kale until tender, about 5 minutes. Drain and cool in a bowl of ice water. Drain again and pat dry. Transfer to a bowl and toss with the tomatoes, onion, lime juice and fish sauce. Season with salt.

Step 4    

In a wok or very large skillet, heat the 3 tablespoons of canola oil until shimmering. Add the noodles and cook over moderately high heat, stirring occasionally, until lightly browned and hot, 3 to 5 minutes. Remove from the heat and toss with the soy sauce and dashi powder. Season with salt.

Step 5    

Transfer the noodles to shallow bowls and top with the kale-tomato salad and roast pork. Serve right away, with the brown butter broth.

Notes

Mild-flavored annatto seeds (achiote) give dishes a bright-reddish color. They’re sold at most supermarkets.

