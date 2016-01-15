Chorizo Stuffed Braised Squid
© Ian Knauer
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Ian Knauer
May 2014

Chorizo and squid shine in this classic Portuguese dish. Slideshow: More Portuguese Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil 
  • 8 ounces fresh or dried chorizo, peeled and diced or crumbled
  • 1 cup fresh bread crumbs
  • 1 1/2 pounds squid bodies with some tentacles
  • 1 medium onion, chopped
  • 2 garlic cloves, smashed
  • 3 bay leaves
  • 4 strips lemon zest
  • 1 cup white wine
  • 2 cups fish or chicken stock
  • 1 (32 ounce) can whole tomatoes in juice
  • Kosher salt 
  • Freshly ground black pepper

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large heavy pot heat the oil over medium high heat until hot. Cook the chorizo, stirring, until browned about 4 minutes. Transfer the chorizo to a bowl with a slotted spoon, reserving the fat in the pot. Toss the bread crumbs with the chorizo.

Step 2    

Stuff the squid bodies with the chorizo mixture and seal each with a wooden pick.

Step 3    

Heat the fat in the pot over medium high heat and stir in the onion, garlic, bay leaves, and zest and cook until golden, 6 to 8 minutes. Stir in the wine, stock, tomatoes, 1 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper and bring to a simmer. Nestle the squid bodies and tentacles in the liquid and simmer, covered, until the squid is very tender, about 1 hour. Transfer the squid to a serving bowl, then boil the liquid until reduced by half, about 10 minutes. Pour the cooking liquid over the squid and serve.

