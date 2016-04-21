Chorizo with Rice and Lentils

How to Make It

Step 1 In a large saucepan, heat 2 tablespoons of the oil. Add the scallion whites and cook over moderate heat until softened, about 2 minutes; season with salt. Add the lentils and 3/4 cup of water and bring to a boil. Cover and cook over low heat until the lentils are almost tender and the pan is nearly dry, about 25 minutes.

Step 2 Add the rice and 2 cups of water to the saucepan and bring to a boil. Cover and cook over low heat until the lentils are tender, about 15 minutes. Remove from the heat and let stand for 5 minutes. Fluff the rice, season with salt and cover.