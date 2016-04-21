Chorizo with Rice and Lentils

Chef Rick Bayless of Frontera Grill in Chicago gives this simple rice and lentil dish a flavor boost with Mexican chorizo, a fresh pork sausage that’s liberally seasoned with spices, chiles and vinegar. Unlike Spanish chorizo, which is dried and cured, the Mexican variety must be cooked before serving. Slideshow: More Pork Recipes Recipe from Food & Wine Chefs' Easy Weeknight Dinners.
How to Make It
In a large saucepan, heat 2 tablespoons of the oil. Add the scallion whites and cook over moderate heat until softened, about 2 minutes; season with salt. Add the lentils and 3/4 cup of water and bring to a boil. Cover and cook over low heat until the lentils are almost tender and the pan is nearly dry, about 25 minutes.
Add the rice and 2 cups of water to the saucepan and bring to a boil. Cover and cook over low heat until the lentils are tender, about 15 minutes. Remove from the heat and let stand for 5 minutes. Fluff the rice, season with salt and cover.
Meanwhile, in a large nonstick skillet, heat the remaining 1 teaspoon of oil. Add the chorizo and cook, turning occasionally, until firm, browned and cooked through, about 12 minutes. Slice the chorizo and serve with the rice and lentils, garnished with the scallion greens.
Aggregate Rating value: 5
Review Count: 1
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: EricPampler
Review Body: My father is from Spain and I will be cooking this dish for his upcoming birthday!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-06-27