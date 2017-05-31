Chorizo-Poached  Shrimp Pasta 

Food & Wine’s Justin Chapple cooks chorizo in oil, then uses that oil to cook shrimp and garlic, infusing this entire dish with excellent smoky flavor. Slideshow: More Pasta Recipes
How to Make It
In a medium saucepan, cook the olive oil and chorizo over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until the chorizo is tender, about 10 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer to a small bowl. Add the shrimp, garlic and a generous pinch of salt to the saucepan and cook over low heat, stirring occasionally, until the shrimp are cooked through, 8 to 10 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the shrimp and garlic to the bowl with the chorizo. Reserve the oil.
Meanwhile, in a large pot of salted boiling water, cook the pasta until al dente. Drain well.
In the pot, combine the tomatoes and 1/2 cup of the reserved chorizo oil; discard the remaining oil. Cook over moderately high heat, stirring occasionally, until the tomatoes just start to soften, about 3 minutes. Add the shrimp mixture and the pasta and cook, tossing, until hot and the pasta is coated in a light sauce, about 2 minutes. Season generously with salt and pepper, then stir in the torn basil. Transfer to bowls, garnish with more basil and serve right away.
Aggregate Rating value: 5
Review Count: 3
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: GabyCas
Review Body: IMO the pasta used on this recipe isn't the best one for this dish. It was good with linguini.
Review Rating: 4
Date Published: 2017-06-09
Author Name: Bonniebrie
Review Body: Good combination! Mare & terra.
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-06-15
Author Name: DavidOntoine
Review Body: This pasta looks delicious!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-06-09
Author Name: Andrea Schneider
Review Body: Served with rigatoni because I couldn't find the pasta in the recipe and it was delicious!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-08-05
Author Name: Gibona
Review Body: Great recipe and fairly easy to do!
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-06-22