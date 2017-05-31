Chorizo-Poached  Shrimp Pasta 

How to Make It

Step 1 In a medium saucepan, cook the olive oil and chorizo over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until the chorizo is tender, about 10 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer to a small bowl. Add the shrimp, garlic and a generous pinch of salt to the saucepan and cook over low heat, stirring occasionally, until the shrimp are cooked through, 8 to 10 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the shrimp and garlic to the bowl with the chorizo. Reserve the oil.

Step 2 Meanwhile, in a large pot of salted boiling water, cook the pasta until al dente. Drain well.