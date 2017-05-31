Chorizo-Poached  Shrimp Pasta 
John Kernick
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Justin Chapple
July 2017

Food & Wine’s Justin Chapple cooks chorizo in oil, then uses that oil to cook shrimp and garlic, infusing this entire dish with excellent smoky flavor. Slideshow: More Pasta Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 4 ounces Spanish chorizo,  cut into 1/2-inch pieces 
  • 1 pound shelled and  deveined large shrimp 
  • 4 large garlic cloves,  thinly sliced 
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper 
  • 12 ounces strozzapreti pasta  
  • 1 pint cherry or grape tomatoes, halved if large 
  • 1 cup torn basil,  plus more for garnish 

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium saucepan, cook the olive oil and chorizo over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until the chorizo is  tender, about 10 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer to  a small bowl. Add the shrimp, garlic and a generous pinch  of salt to the saucepan and cook over low heat, stirring occasionally, until the shrimp are cooked through, 8 to 10 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the shrimp and garlic to the bowl with the chorizo. Reserve the oil. 

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a large pot of salted boiling water, cook the pasta until al dente. Drain well.  

Step 3    

In the pot, combine the tomatoes and 1/2 cup of the reserved chorizo oil; discard the remaining oil. Cook over moderately high heat, stirring occasionally, until the tomatoes just start to soften, about 3 minutes. Add the shrimp mixture and the pasta and cook, tossing, until hot and the pasta is coated in a light sauce, about 2 minutes. Season generously with salt and pepper, then stir in the torn basil. Transfer to bowls, garnish with more basil and serve right away.

