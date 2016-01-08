Chorizo Oil-Poached Red Snapper with Grilled Corn Salad

How to Make It

Step 1 In a food processor, pulse the chorizo until very finely chopped. Transfer to a deep 12-inch skillet, add the 3 cups of canola oil and cook over moderately low heat, stirring occasionally, until the oil is well flavored with the chorizo, about 1 1/2 hours. Strain the chorizo oil through a fine sieve into a heatproof bowl; reserve the drained chorizo for another use (see Note). Return the strained oil to the skillet.

Step 2 Meanwhile, light a grill or preheat a grill pan. Brush the corn with canola oil and season with salt and pepper. Grill over moderate heat, turning, until lightly charred and crisp-tender, 5 to 7 minutes. Transfer the corn to a plate and let cool completely, then cut the kernels off the cobs.

Step 3 In a large bowl, whisk the mayonnaise with the lime zest and juice, smoked paprika and olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Fold in the corn kernels, cilantro and scallions.