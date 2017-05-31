Chorizo Molletes  with Roasted Salsa  and Pickled Onion 
Abby Hocking / Food & Wine
Active Time
1 HR 15 MIN
Total Time
4 HR
Yield
Serves : 4
Rico Torres and Diego Galicia
July 2017

At their San Antonio restaurant, Mixtli, F&W Best New Chefs 2017 Rico Torres and Diego Galicia rotate their menu based on different regions of Mexico. These addictive sandwiches are a nod to Galicia’s hometown of Toluca, close to Mexico City. He says that molletes are incredibly popular for breakfast or dinner, and are pretty much available on every menu around the city. “The most traditional ones are chorizo,” he says, “mainly because Toluca is the chorizo capital of Mexico, and we Toluqueños are referred to as chorizeros.Slideshow: More Chorizo Recipes

Ingredients

PICKLED ONION :

  • 1/2 cup red wine vinegar 
  • 1/4 cup fresh lime juice 
  • 1 tablespoon kosher salt 
  • 1 tablespoon sugar 
  • 1 medium red onion, halved and thinly sliced 

SALSA:

  • 2 plum tomatoes, cored and halved 
  • 1 medium white onion, quartered 
  • 4 garlic cloves
  • 4 dried guajillo chiles, stemmed and seeded 
  • Boiling water 
  • 3 small chipotle chiles in adobo 
  • 2 epazote sprigs, stemmed (optional) 
  • Kosher salt 

BEANS :

  • One 15-ounce can black beans, rinsed and drained 
  • 1 shallot, halved 
  • 1 garlic clove, lightly crushed 
  • Kosher salt 

SANDWICHES :

  • 1 pound fresh chorizo, casings removed 
  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil  
  • 4 bolillos or ciabatta rolls, split and lightly toasted  
  • 1/2 pound Oaxaca cheese, shredded (2 cups) 
  • Micro cilantro or cilantro leaves, for garnish 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Pickle the onion In a medium bowl, whisk the vinegar with the lime juice, salt and sugar until the salt and sugar dissolve. Add the onion and refrigerate until bright pink and crisp, about 2 hours.  

Step 2    

Make the salsa Preheat the oven to 400°. On a large rimmed baking sheet, roast the tomatoes, onion and garlic until softened and lightly charred, about 30 minutes. Let cool.  

Step 3    

Meanwhile, in a medium bowl, cover the guajillos with  boiling water and let stand  until softened, about 15 minutes. Drain well and transfer to  a blender. Add the tomatoes, onion, garlic, chipotles and epazote leaves, if using, and pulse until a chunky salsa forms. Transfer to a medium bowl and season generously with salt. Let cool completely.  

Step 4    

Meanwhile, prepare the beans In a small saucepan, combine the beans, shallot, garlic and a generous pinch of salt. Add 2 cups of water and bring to a boil, then simmer over moderately low heat for  15 minutes. Drain, reserving  3 tablespoons of the cooking water; discard the shallot  and garlic. In a food processor, combine the beans with the reserved cooking water and pulse until a chunky puree forms. Season the puree generously with salt.  

Step 5    

Make the sandwiches Preheat the oven to 350°. In a large skillet, cook the chorizo in the olive oil over moderately high heat, breaking it up with a wooden spoon, until browned and cooked through, about  7 minutes.  

Step 6    

Arrange the rolls cut side up on a large rimmed baking sheet. Spread each piece with some of the pureed beans and top with the chorizo and cheese. Bake for about 10 minutes, until the cheese is melted. Spoon some of the salsa on top and garnish with some of the drained pickled onions and micro cilantro. Serve right away, passing more salsa at the table.  

Make Ahead

The pickled red onions and salsa can be refrigerated separately for up to  1 week. 

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up