Chorizo Molletes  with Roasted Salsa  and Pickled Onion 

How to Make It

Step 1 Pickle the onion In a medium bowl, whisk the vinegar with the lime juice, salt and sugar until the salt and sugar dissolve. Add the onion and refrigerate until bright pink and crisp, about 2 hours.

Step 2 Make the salsa Preheat the oven to 400°. On a large rimmed baking sheet, roast the tomatoes, onion and garlic until softened and lightly charred, about 30 minutes. Let cool.

Step 3 Meanwhile, in a medium bowl, cover the guajillos with boiling water and let stand until softened, about 15 minutes. Drain well and transfer to a blender. Add the tomatoes, onion, garlic, chipotles and epazote leaves, if using, and pulse until a chunky salsa forms. Transfer to a medium bowl and season generously with salt. Let cool completely.

Step 4 Meanwhile, prepare the beans In a small saucepan, combine the beans, shallot, garlic and a generous pinch of salt. Add 2 cups of water and bring to a boil, then simmer over moderately low heat for 15 minutes. Drain, reserving 3 tablespoons of the cooking water; discard the shallot and garlic. In a food processor, combine the beans with the reserved cooking water and pulse until a chunky puree forms. Season the puree generously with salt.

Step 5 Make the sandwiches Preheat the oven to 350°. In a large skillet, cook the chorizo in the olive oil over moderately high heat, breaking it up with a wooden spoon, until browned and cooked through, about 7 minutes.