Chorizo Migas
Victor Protasio
Active Time
25 MIN
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
By Adam Hickman

If you like breakfast burritos, you’ll love migas. Strips of tortillas get fried in flavorful rendered chorizo fat, then cooked with onion, garlic, and jalapeño, and finally are stirred into eggs to create this classic Mexican breakfast. Served with avocado, beans, and tangy Cotija cheese, it’s a hearty and flavorful way to jumpstart your day.

Ingredients

  • 1/2 ounces dry-cured Spanish chorizo, finely chopped
  • 4 (5 1/2-inch) tortillas, halved and cut into 1/2-inch-wide strips (about 5 5/8 ounces)
  • 1 tablespoon canola oil
  • 1/4 cup finely chopped white onion (from 1 onion)
  • 1/4 cup finely chopped red bell pepper (from 1 bell pepper)
  • 1 tablespoon finely chopped jalapeño
  • 2 teaspoons finely chopped garlic (from 2 garlic cloves)
  • 8 large eggs, beaten
  • 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 2 ounces cheddar cheese, shredded (about 1/2 cup)
  • 1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro
  • 1 ounce Cotija cheese, crumbled (about 1/4 cup)
  • 1/4 cup drained and rinsed canned black beans
  • 1 large avocado, thinly sliced lengthwise
  •  Hot sauce (optional)

How to Make It

Step 1    

Cook sausage in a large nonstick skillet over medium, stirring occasionally, until slightly browned and much of the fat has rendered, about 2 minutes. Add tortillas and oil to skillet, and cook, stirring often, until tortillas are almost crispy, 8 to 10 minutes. Add onion, bell pepper, jalapeño, and garlic to skillet; cook, stirring occasionally, until onion is tender, about 4 minutes.

Step 2    

Using a slotted spoon, transfer tortilla mixture to a plate. Add eggs and salt to skillet; cook, stirring often, until eggs are almost set, about 2 minutes. Stir in cheddar and cilantro, and remove from heat. Stir about three-quarters of the tortilla mixture into eggs. Divide egg mixture evenly among 4 shallows bowls. Sprinkle evenly with remaining tortilla mixture, Cotija cheese, beans, avocado, and, if desired, hot sauce.

You May Like

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement