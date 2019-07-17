Chorizo Migas

Step 1

Cook sausage in a large nonstick skillet over medium, stirring occasionally, until slightly browned and much of the fat has rendered, about 2 minutes. Add tortillas and oil to skillet, and cook, stirring often, until tortillas are almost crispy, 8 to 10 minutes. Add onion, bell pepper, jalapeño, and garlic to skillet; cook, stirring occasionally, until onion is tender, about 4 minutes.