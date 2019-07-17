Chorizo Migas

If you like breakfast burritos, you’ll love migas. Strips of tortillas get fried in flavorful rendered chorizo fat, then cooked with onion, garlic, and jalapeño, and finally are stirred into eggs to create this classic Mexican breakfast. Served with avocado, beans, and tangy Cotija cheese, it’s a hearty and flavorful way to jumpstart your day.
How to Make It
Cook sausage in a large nonstick skillet over medium, stirring occasionally, until slightly browned and much of the fat has rendered, about 2 minutes. Add tortillas and oil to skillet, and cook, stirring often, until tortillas are almost crispy, 8 to 10 minutes. Add onion, bell pepper, jalapeño, and garlic to skillet; cook, stirring occasionally, until onion is tender, about 4 minutes.
Using a slotted spoon, transfer tortilla mixture to a plate. Add eggs and salt to skillet; cook, stirring often, until eggs are almost set, about 2 minutes. Stir in cheddar and cilantro, and remove from heat. Stir about three-quarters of the tortilla mixture into eggs. Divide egg mixture evenly among 4 shallows bowls. Sprinkle evenly with remaining tortilla mixture, Cotija cheese, beans, avocado, and, if desired, hot sauce.