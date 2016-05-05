Chorizo Hoagies with Tangy Cabbage-Pepper Relish
© Eva Kolenko
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Tim Wiechmann
June 2016

To grill perfect sausages every time, chef Tim Wiechmann of Cambridge, Massachusetts's Playska uses a method that requires both charring and poaching your sausages on the grill so that they're crispy and super-juicy. Slideshow: More Sandwich Recipes

Ingredients

Cabbage-pepper relish

  • 1 small head of green cabbage, thinly sliced (10 cups)
  • 1 red bell pepper, thinly sliced
  • 1 yellow onion, thinly sliced
  • 1 carrot, shredded
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons distilled white vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon kosher salt
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons crushed red pepper

Remoulade

  • 1 cup mayonnaise
  • 1/4 cup minced chives
  • 2 tablespoons sweet smoked paprika
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1 small shallot, minced
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper

chorizo

  • Two 12-ounce bottles light beer or lager
  • Canola oil, for brushing
  • Six 6-ounce fresh chorizo sausages, pricked all over with a paring knife
  • 6 hoagie rolls, split

How to Make It

Step 1    Make the relish

In a large bowl, combine all of the ingredients. Mix by hand, squeezing the vegetables until the cabbage begins to soften and releases some liquid, about 3 minutes. Pack the cabbage-pepper relish into a 2-quart jar, cover tightly and refrigerate overnight, shaking once or twice.

Step 2    Make the remoulade

In a medium bowl, whisk all of the ingredients together and season with salt and pepper.

Step 3    Grill the chorizo

Light a grill. In a large cast-iron skillet placed directly on the grate, bring 3 cups of the beer to a simmer; it should be at least 1/2 inch deep.

Step 4    

Meanwhile, oil the grate and grill the chorizo over moderately high heat until lightly charred all over, about 6 minutes. Add the chorizo to the beer in the skillet and simmer, turning occasionally, until cooked through, 8 to 10 minutes; add more beer to the skillet as needed.

Step 5    

Return the chorizo to the grill and cook until well-browned, about 6 minutes. Transfer to a work surface and let rest for 5 minutes. Grill the hoagie rolls cut side down until lightly toasted, about 2 minutes. Spread some of the remoulade on the buns and top with the chorizo and relish. Pass the remaining remoulade and relish at the table.

Make Ahead

The remoulade can be refrigerated overnight and the relish can be refrigerated for up to 2 weeks.

Suggested Pairing

Refreshing pilsner.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up