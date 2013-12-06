Chorizo-Filled Dates Wrapped in Bacon
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 24
Penelope Casas
October 2013

This timeless tapa from Spanish cookbook author Penelope Casas has everything going for it—it's sweet, smoky and savory, all in one bite.

Ingredients

  • 1 small Spanish chorizo sausage (about 2 ounces), casing removed
  • 24 Medjool dates, pitted
  • 12 slices of bacon, halved crosswise

How to Make It

Step 1    

Slice the chorizo crosswise in thirds. Halve each piece lengthwise, then cut each half into 4 lengthwise strips to make a total of 24 small sticks.

Step 2    

Tuck a chorizo stick into each date and pinch the dates closed. Wrap a strip of bacon around each date and secure with a toothpick.

Step 3    

Place the wrapped dates in a large skillet, seam sides down, and sauté, turning, until the bacon is browned on all sides, about 10 minutes. Drain on paper towels and serve hot.

