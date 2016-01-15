Chorizo and Mussel Pasta
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6 
Ian Knauer
September 2014

The chorizo-infused mussel cooking liquid makes a flavorful, light sauce for pasta. Slideshow: More Portuguese Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil 
  • 8 ounces fresh or dried chorizo, peeled and diced or crumbled
  • 2 garlic cloves, sliced
  • 1 cup white wine
  • 2 pounds mussels
  • 1 pound dried fettuccine or spaghetti
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/2 teaspoon dried red chile flakes

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large heavy pot heat the oil over medium high heat until hot. Cook the chorizo, stirring, until browned about 4 minutes. Add the garlic to the pot and cook, stirring until browned, about 3 minutes. Stir in the wine and mussels, then cover and boil until the mussels have opened wide, 6 to 8 minutes. Reserve.

Step 2    

Cook the pasta in a large pot of boiling salted water until al dente. Drain the pasta, then toss with the mussels and their liquid. Season with salt and pepper to taste, then sprinkle with the chile flakes and serve.

