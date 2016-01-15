Chorizo and Mussel Pasta

© Ian Knauer
The chorizo-infused mussel cooking liquid makes a flavorful, light sauce for pasta. Slideshow: More Portuguese Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
In a large heavy pot heat the oil over medium high heat until hot. Cook the chorizo, stirring, until browned about 4 minutes. Add the garlic to the pot and cook, stirring until browned, about 3 minutes. Stir in the wine and mussels, then cover and boil until the mussels have opened wide, 6 to 8 minutes. Reserve.
Step 2
Cook the pasta in a large pot of boiling salted water until al dente. Drain the pasta, then toss with the mussels and their liquid. Season with salt and pepper to taste, then sprinkle with the chile flakes and serve.
