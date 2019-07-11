Chorizo-and-Kimchi Dogs

At Claudette Zepeda-Wilkins’ regional Mexican restaurant in San Diego, this dish is served as an homage to the Sonoran hot dog. Easy hacks like crumbled chorizo make this restaurant favorite easy to pull off for backyard entertaining.
How to Make It
Process all cilantro crema ingredients in a blender until smooth. Set aside.
Toss together all kimchi slaw ingredients in a large bowl until combined. Set aside.
Cook chorizo in a skillet over medium-high, stirring to crumble, until lightly browned, 5 to 6 minutes. Remove from skillet. Add hot dogs to skillet, and cook until seared on all sides, 6 to 7 minutes. Remove from skillet.
Spread mayonnaise inside buns, and sear cut sides of buns in skillet over medium-high until lightly browned. Place hot dogs in buns. Add chorizo and kimchi slaw; drizzle with cilantro crema. Sprinkle with chicharróns; garnish with sliced scallions, and serve immediately.