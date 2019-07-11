Chorizo-and-Kimchi Dogs

How to Make It

Step 1 Make the cilantro crema Process all cilantro crema ingredients in a blender until smooth. Set aside.

Step 2 Make the kimchi slaw Toss together all kimchi slaw ingredients in a large bowl until combined. Set aside.

Step 3 Make the hot dogs Cook chorizo in a skillet over medium-high, stirring to crumble, until lightly browned, 5 to 6 minutes. Remove from skillet. Add hot dogs to skillet, and cook until seared on all sides, 6 to 7 minutes. Remove from skillet.