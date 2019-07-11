Chorizo-and-Kimchi Dogs
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
By Claudette Zepeda-Wilkins
August 2019

At Claudette Zepeda-Wilkins’ regional Mexican restaurant in San Diego, this dish is served as an homage to the Sonoran hot dog. Easy hacks like crumbled chorizo make this restaurant favorite easy to pull off for backyard entertaining.

Ingredients

CILANTRO CREMA

  • 1/2 cup Mexican crema
  • 1/2 bunch fresh cilantro, roughly chopped
  • 1 serrano chile, stemmed and roughly chopped
  • 1 scallion, roughly chopped
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice

KIMCHI SLAW

  • 3 ounces drained kimchi (preferably Mother-in-Law’s), thinly sliced
  • 2 tablespoons kimchi liquid from jar
  • 3 ounces thinly sliced bok choy
  • 2 scallions, thinly sliced
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro

HOT DOGS

  • 4 ounces fresh Mexican chorizo
  • 4 (3 1/2-ounce) Wagyu beef hot dogs
  • 1/2 cup mayonnaise
  • 4 hot dog buns, split
  • 1 1/2 ounces chicharróns, crushed
  • Thinly sliced scallions, for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    Make the cilantro crema

Process all cilantro crema ingredients in a blender until smooth. Set aside.

Step 2    Make the kimchi slaw

Toss together all kimchi slaw ingredients in a large bowl until combined. Set aside.

Step 3    Make the hot dogs

Cook chorizo in a skillet over medium-high, stirring to crumble, until lightly browned, 5 to 6 minutes. Remove from skillet. Add hot dogs to skillet, and cook until seared on all sides, 6 to 7 minutes. Remove from skillet.

Step 4    

Spread mayonnaise inside buns, and sear cut sides of buns in skillet over medium-high until lightly browned. Place hot dogs in buns. Add chorizo and kimchi slaw; drizzle with cilantro crema. Sprinkle with chicharróns; garnish with sliced scallions, and serve immediately.

Make Ahead

Cilantro crema and kimchi slaw may be made up to 2 days ahead; cover and chill until ready to serve.

Suggested Pairing

Crisp Mexican-style lager.

