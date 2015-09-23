Chorizo-and-Goat Cheese Lasagna

This flavorful lasagna is loaded with spicy chorizo and tangy goat cheese. Slideshow: More Lasagna Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 425°. In a large frying pan, cook the chorizo over medium high heat for 3 minutes, until it starts to brown. Add the marinara sauce and season with sea salt and freshly ground pepper.
In a medium bowl, whisk together the ricotta, egg, sea salt, freshly ground pepper and 1/3 cup water.
In an 8-inch-square baking dish, spread 1/3 cup of marinara sauce and top with 4 lasagna noodles, breaking them as necessary so that they fit. Pour half of the marinara sauce over the top, then spread with half of the ricotta. Sprinkle with the Parmigiano-Reggiano, then add another layer of lasagna noodles. Cover with the remaining marinara sauce and ricotta, and top with the goat cheese and mozzarella.
Cover the baking dish with aluminum foil and bake in the preheated oven for 35 minutes. Remove the foil, turn on the broiler and broil for 5 minutes, until the noodles are soft and the cheese is browned and bubbling. Let rest for 10 minutes before serving.
Review Body: Fantastic! Used soyrizo instead of traditional chorizo and no one noticed the difference. Had rave reviews and several requests since to make it again. This one is definitely a keeper.
