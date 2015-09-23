Chorizo-and-Goat Cheese Lasagna
©Kristen Stevens
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 5 MIN
Yield
Serves : 2 to 3 
Kristen Stevens
October 2014

This flavorful lasagna is loaded with spicy chorizo and tangy goat cheese. Slideshow: More Lasagna Recipes

Ingredients

  • 10 ounces chorizo, chopped (2 cups)
  • 2 cups marinara sauce
  • Sea salt
  • Freshly ground pepper
  • 13 ounces ricotta cheese (1 1/2 cups)
  • 1 large egg
  • 8 lasagna noodles
  • 4 ounces Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, grated
  • 4 ounces goat cheese, crumbled
  • 3 ounces mozzarella, shredded

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 425°. In a large frying pan, cook the chorizo over medium high heat for 3 minutes, until it starts to brown. Add the marinara sauce and season with sea salt and freshly ground pepper.

Step 2    

In a medium bowl, whisk together the ricotta, egg, sea salt, freshly ground pepper and 1/3 cup water.

Step 3    

In an 8-inch-square baking dish, spread 1/3 cup of marinara sauce and top with 4 lasagna noodles, breaking them as necessary so that they fit. Pour half of the marinara sauce over the top, then spread with half of the ricotta. Sprinkle with the Parmigiano-Reggiano, then add another layer of lasagna noodles. Cover with the remaining marinara sauce and ricotta, and top with the goat cheese and mozzarella.

Step 4    

Cover the baking dish with aluminum foil and bake in the preheated oven for 35 minutes. Remove the foil, turn on the broiler and broil for 5 minutes, until the noodles are soft and the cheese is browned and bubbling. Let rest for 10 minutes before serving.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up