Chorizo-and-Goat Cheese Lasagna

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 425°. In a large frying pan, cook the chorizo over medium high heat for 3 minutes, until it starts to brown. Add the marinara sauce and season with sea salt and freshly ground pepper.

Step 2 In a medium bowl, whisk together the ricotta, egg, sea salt, freshly ground pepper and 1/3 cup water.

Step 3 In an 8-inch-square baking dish, spread 1/3 cup of marinara sauce and top with 4 lasagna noodles, breaking them as necessary so that they fit. Pour half of the marinara sauce over the top, then spread with half of the ricotta. Sprinkle with the Parmigiano-Reggiano, then add another layer of lasagna noodles. Cover with the remaining marinara sauce and ricotta, and top with the goat cheese and mozzarella.