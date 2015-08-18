Chorizo-and-Egg Breakfast Burrito
© Kristen Stevens
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
12 MIN
Yield
Serves : 1 burrito 
Kristen Stevens
June 2014

Chorizo gives an easy-to-make breakfast burrito lots of flavor. Slideshow: More Great Breakfast Recipes

Ingredients

  • One 10-inch flour tortilla
  • 2 teaspoons vegetable oil
  • 1 tablespoon finely minced onion
  • 1 3/4 ounce diced chorizo (1/4 cup)
  • 2 large eggs
  • 1/2 teaspoon water
  • 1/8 teaspoon sea salt
  • 1/8 teaspoon freshly ground pepper
  • 1 green onion, thinly sliced

How to Make It

Step 1    

Place a medium nonstick frying pan over medium high heat. Add the tortilla, warm it for 30 seconds then set it aside.

Step 2    

In the same pan over medium high heat, heat 1 teaspoon of the oil. Add the onion and cook for 2 minutes. Add the diced chorizo and cook, stirring occasionally, until it has browned and cooked through, about 5 minutes. Remove the chorizo and onion from the pan.

Step 3    

Heat the remaining teaspoon of vegetable oil in the pan over medium low heat. In a small bowl whisk together the eggs, water, sea salt and freshly ground pepper. Add the eggs to the pan and cook, occasionally stirring, for 3 to 4 minutes, or until the eggs are cooked through.

Step 4    

Place the eggs in the center of the flour tortilla, top with the chorizo and green onion. Roll into a burrito.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up