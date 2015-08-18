Chorizo-and-Egg Breakfast Burrito

How to Make It

Step 1 Place a medium nonstick frying pan over medium high heat. Add the tortilla, warm it for 30 seconds then set it aside.

Step 2 In the same pan over medium high heat, heat 1 teaspoon of the oil. Add the onion and cook for 2 minutes. Add the diced chorizo and cook, stirring occasionally, until it has browned and cooked through, about 5 minutes. Remove the chorizo and onion from the pan.

Step 3 Heat the remaining teaspoon of vegetable oil in the pan over medium low heat. In a small bowl whisk together the eggs, water, sea salt and freshly ground pepper. Add the eggs to the pan and cook, occasionally stirring, for 3 to 4 minutes, or until the eggs are cooked through.