Chorizo and Chile-Chocolate Toasts

This incredibly simple tapas recipe from Vosges Chocolate founder Katrina Markoff proves that chocolate should not be limited to dessert. The tart 74% dark chocolate used here pairs perfectly with the smoky, spicy Spanish chorizo in this savory application. Slideshow: More Toast Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 250°. Arrange the baguette slices on a rimmed baking sheet and drizzle with olive oil. Top with 2 to 3 small pieces of chocolate and 1 to 2 slices of chorizo. Transfer the baking sheet to the oven and bake until the chocolate is beginning to melt, about 8 minutes. Remove from the oven and drizzle with more olive oil and sprinkle with flaky sea salt; serve immediately.
Author Name: CharlieRumble1
Review Body: Add some goat cheese or manchego cheese and voila.
Date Published: 2017-06-26
Author Name: ChloeAnderson
Review Body: Super easy to do, add some cheese on the side.
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-06-29