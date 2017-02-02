Chorizo and Chile-Chocolate Toasts
© Abby Hocking
This incredibly simple tapas recipe from Vosges Chocolate founder Katrina Markoff proves that chocolate should not be limited to dessert. The tart 74% dark chocolate used here pairs perfectly with the smoky, spicy Spanish chorizo in this savory application. Slideshow: More Toast Recipes

  • 1 small baguette, cut into 1/2-inch slices
  • Spanish Olive Oil, for drizzling
  • Flaky sea salt, for sprinkling
  • One 3-ounce Guajillo and Chipotle Chili Super Dark Chocolate Bar, preferably Vosges (see Note)
  • Thinly sliced dried chorizo

Preheat the oven to 250°. Arrange the baguette slices on a rimmed baking sheet and drizzle with olive oil. Top with 2 to 3 small pieces of chocolate and 1 to 2 slices of chorizo. Transfer the baking sheet to the oven and bake until the chocolate is beginning to melt, about 8 minutes. Remove from the oven and drizzle with more olive oil and sprinkle with flaky sea salt; serve immediately.

