Chorizo and Chile-Chocolate Toasts

Step

Preheat the oven to 250°. Arrange the baguette slices on a rimmed baking sheet and drizzle with olive oil. Top with 2 to 3 small pieces of chocolate and 1 to 2 slices of chorizo. Transfer the baking sheet to the oven and bake until the chocolate is beginning to melt, about 8 minutes. Remove from the oven and drizzle with more olive oil and sprinkle with flaky sea salt; serve immediately.