Chopped Greek Quinoa Salad

An incredible mix of fresh vegetables and red quinoa come together in this Greek-inspired chopped salad. All of the flavors together get better the longer they sit. Slideshow: More Greek Recipes
How to Make It
In a medium saucepot, combine the quinoa with 2 cups of salted water and bring to a boil. Cover and cook over low heat until the quinoa is tender, about 25 minutes. Spread the quinoa onto a baking sheet to cool.
In a blender, combine the lemon juice, mustard, garlic, 1/4 cup oregano, honey, and salt and pepper. With the blender running, slowly drizzle in the olive oil and avocado oil until emulsified and smooth. Taste to adjust for seasonings and set aside.
In a small saucepot of salted boiling water, add the yellow wax beans and blanch, until slightly tender and translucent, about 1 minute. Run under cold water to cool.
In a large mixing bowl, combine the blanched beans, cucumbers, bell pepper, cherry tomatoes, and olives. Pour in 1/4 cup of the dressing and toss to coat. Add the quinoa, dandelion greens, and arugula to the vegetables and fold to distribute. Toss in the feta, almonds, remaining 1/4 cup oregano, and parsley and 1/2 cup of the vinaigrette to the bowl. Toss the salad to evenly distribute the dressing throughout. Taste to adjust for seasoning, transfer to plates or a large serving dish, and serve.
Make Ahead
