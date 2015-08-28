Chopped Greek Quinoa Salad

How to Make It

Step 1 In a medium saucepot, combine the quinoa with 2 cups of salted water and bring to a boil. Cover and cook over low heat until the quinoa is tender, about 25 minutes. Spread the quinoa onto a baking sheet to cool.

Step 2 In a blender, combine the lemon juice, mustard, garlic, 1/4 cup oregano, honey, and salt and pepper. With the blender running, slowly drizzle in the olive oil and avocado oil until emulsified and smooth. Taste to adjust for seasonings and set aside.

Step 3 In a small saucepot of salted boiling water, add the yellow wax beans and blanch, until slightly tender and translucent, about 1 minute. Run under cold water to cool.