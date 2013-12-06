Chopped Cabbage and Turkey Salad
Pair two kinds of chopped cabbage with turkey breast and bacon for a great, throw-together salad that’s held together with a wonderful lemony dressing. Slideshow: More Cabbage Recipes

Ingredients

  • 4 cups sliced, then chopped green cabbage
  • 2 cups sliced, then chopped purple cabbage
  • 3 cups chopped cooked turkey breast
  • 3 strips bacon, cooked crisp and cut into 1/2 inch pieces
  • 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher or sea salt
  • Zest of 1 medium lemon
  • Juice of 1 medium lemon (about 2 tablespoons)
  • Fresh cracked black pepper, to taste
  • 4 hard-boiled eggs, chopped

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large bowl toss together the cabbages, turkey, and bacon.

Step 2    

In another bowl, whisk together the olive oil, balsamic vinegar, salt, lemon zest, lemon juice, and pepper.

Step 3    

Pour the dressing over the cabbage mixture. Add the hard-boiled eggs and gently toss to evenly coat the salad with the dressing. Chill and serve.

