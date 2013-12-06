Chopped Cabbage and Turkey Salad

© Todd Porter & Diane Cu
Pair two kinds of chopped cabbage with turkey breast and bacon for a great, throw-together salad that’s held together with a wonderful lemony dressing. Slideshow: More Cabbage Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
In a large bowl toss together the cabbages, turkey, and bacon.
Step 2
In another bowl, whisk together the olive oil, balsamic vinegar, salt, lemon zest, lemon juice, and pepper.
Step 3
Pour the dressing over the cabbage mixture. Add the hard-boiled eggs and gently toss to evenly coat the salad with the dressing. Chill and serve.
