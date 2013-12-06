Chopped Cabbage and Kale Salad
© Todd Porter & Diane Cu
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
Todd Porter and Diane Cu
August 2013

The textures of chopped cabbage and kale work wonderfully together in this quick salad, with chopped walnuts and red bell pepper providing even more crunch. Slideshow: More Green Salads

Ingredients

  • 6 cups chopped green cabbage
  • 3 cups loosely packed, de-stemmed and chopped kale
  • 1/2 medium red bell pepper, sliced
  • 1/2 cup chopped walnuts
  • 4 ounces feta cheese, crumbled
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • Zest of 1 medium lemon
  • Juice of 1 medium lemon
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher or sea salt
  • Fresh cracked black pepper, to taste

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large bowl, combine the cabbage, kale, bell peppers, walnuts and feta cheese.

Step 2    

In another bowl, whisk together the olive oil, lemon zest, lemon juice, salt and pepper.

Step 3    

Pour the dressing over the cabbage mixture and toss to coat. Chill and serve.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up