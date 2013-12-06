Chopped Cabbage and Kale Salad

© Todd Porter & Diane Cu
The textures of chopped cabbage and kale work wonderfully together in this quick salad, with chopped walnuts and red bell pepper providing even more crunch. Slideshow: More Green Salads
How to Make It
Step 1
In a large bowl, combine the cabbage, kale, bell peppers, walnuts and feta cheese.
Step 2
In another bowl, whisk together the olive oil, lemon zest, lemon juice, salt and pepper.
Step 3
Pour the dressing over the cabbage mixture and toss to coat. Chill and serve.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5