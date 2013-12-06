Cholo Fresco
Serves : Makes 1 drink
Hans Hilburg
March 2010

Hans Hilburg • El Pisquerito; Cuzco, Peru
At this pisco-themed bar, Hilburg uses local slang to name his cocktails. Cholo fresco means "somebody who is fresh in every sense," he says. "Light, saucy, naughty, audacious . . . And what's fresher than cucumber, melon, mint and lime?" Glassware Guide

Ingredients

  • 10 mint leaves, plus 1 mint sprig for garnish
  • 2 teaspoons sugar
  • 1/2 ounce fresh lime juice
  • Ice
  • 2 ounces pisco
  • 1/2 ounce melon liqueur
  • 1 ounce Fresh Cucumber Juice
  • 1 cucumber blossom, for garnish (optional)

How to Make It

Step

In a pint glass, muddle the mint leaves with the sugar and lime juice. Strain into an ice-filled cocktail shaker. Add the pisco, liqueur and cucumber juice; shake well. Strain into a chilled coupe. Garnish with the cucumber blossom and mint sprig.

