Chocolate–Cream Cheese Frosting

This frosting is delicious, and it spreads beautifully thanks to the cream cheese, which lends an ultra-smooth finish to your cake. As a bonus, the tartness of the cream cheese cuts straight through the rich sweetness of the cake in the most delightful way. Beat down the frosting with a wooden spoon before spreading on your cake to knock out any extra air bubbles. This frosting would also be great with cupcakes or on a classic yellow cake.