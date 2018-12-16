Chocolate–Cream Cheese Frosting
Greg Dupree
Active Time
5 MIN
Total Time
5 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 8 cups
Anna Theoktisto

This frosting is delicious, and it spreads beautifully thanks to the cream cheese, which lends an ultra-smooth finish to your cake. As a bonus, the tartness of the cream cheese cuts straight through the rich sweetness of the cake in the most delightful way. Beat down the frosting with a wooden spoon before spreading on your cake to knock out any extra air bubbles. This frosting would also be great with cupcakes or on a classic yellow cake.

Ingredients

  • 2 (8-ounce) packages cream cheese, softened
  • 1 cup unsalted butter (8 ounces), softened
  • 2 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1 (32-ounce) package powdered sugar
  • 1/2 cup unsweetened cocoa
  • Pinch of kosher salt

How to Make It

Step 1    

Beat cream cheese, butter, and vanilla with a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment on medium speed until creamy, 2 to 3 minutes.

Step 2    

Whisk together powdered sugar, cocoa, and salt in a medium bowl. Gradually add to cream cheese mixture, beating on low speed just until blended after each addition. Increase speed to medium, and beat until light and fluffy, 1 to 2 minutes.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up