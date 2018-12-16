Chocolate–Cream Cheese Frosting

This frosting is delicious, and it spreads beautifully thanks to the cream cheese, which lends an ultra-smooth finish to your cake. As a bonus, the tartness of the cream cheese cuts straight through the rich sweetness of the cake in the most delightful way. Beat down the frosting with a wooden spoon before spreading on your cake to knock out any extra air bubbles. This frosting would also be great with cupcakes or on a classic yellow cake.
How to Make It
Beat cream cheese, butter, and vanilla with a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment on medium speed until creamy, 2 to 3 minutes.
Whisk together powdered sugar, cocoa, and salt in a medium bowl. Gradually add to cream cheese mixture, beating on low speed just until blended after each addition. Increase speed to medium, and beat until light and fluffy, 1 to 2 minutes.